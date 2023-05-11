International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/total-assistance-to-ukraine-from-eu-states-organizations-amounts-to-over-17bln---borrell-1110258024.html
EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrelll
EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrelll
According to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU countries and organizations provided to Kiev roughly 16 billion euros.
2023-05-11T09:13+0000
2023-05-11T09:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102018646_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_53d7fcc574dbfe708702c546318a031e.jpg
On Financial Aid to KievCommenting on Western support to Zelensky, Josep Borrell added that the total assistance to Ukraine from EU countries and organizations has amounted so far to 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion) and pledged to give more.After Russia started special operation in Ukraine to protect people of Donbass, Western nations ramped up their support for Kiev regime. Moscow officials consistently warned that such moves only fuel the crisis.Building Up European DefensesBorrell added that EU needs to boost its defense capabilities, that’s why about 70 billion euros ($76.5 billion) will be invested in military-industrial complex over the next three years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221012/which-countries-train-ukrainian-soldiers-1101777467.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102018646_126:0:2855:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d87c53fc5fd56fb91575d0d5f3a3f77e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis
special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis

EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrelll

09:13 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 11.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankJosep Borrel
Josep Borrel - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The European union has trained over 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers already and plans that this number will reach 30,000 by the end of the year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
"We have been training more than 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers and by the end of the year our training mission will be training about 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers," Borrell said during the European Defence and Security Summit.
ukrainian trainers cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
World
Which Countries Train Ukrainian Soldiers?
12 October 2022, 17:28 GMT

On Financial Aid to Kiev

Commenting on Western support to Zelensky, Josep Borrell added that the total assistance to Ukraine from EU countries and organizations has amounted so far to 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion) and pledged to give more.
"All together member states plus European Union institutions, we should be about 16 billion euros of support to Ukraine and it is not finished," Borrell stated.
M1 Abrams tanks. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
Four Reasons Leopard 2s & M1 Abrams Will Bite the Dust in Ukraine
27 January, 18:00 GMT
After Russia started special operation in Ukraine to protect people of Donbass, Western nations ramped up their support for Kiev regime. Moscow officials consistently warned that such moves only fuel the crisis.

Building Up European Defenses

Borrell added that EU needs to boost its defense capabilities, that’s why about 70 billion euros ($76.5 billion) will be invested in military-industrial complex over the next three years.
"The member states' plans means that they are going to spend in the next three years 70,000 million euros on increasing their defense capacities," he concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала