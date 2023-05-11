https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/total-assistance-to-ukraine-from-eu-states-organizations-amounts-to-over-17bln---borrell-1110258024.html

EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrelll

EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrelll

According to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU countries and organizations provided to Kiev roughly 16 billion euros.

2023-05-11T09:13+0000

2023-05-11T09:13+0000

2023-05-11T09:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102018646_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_53d7fcc574dbfe708702c546318a031e.jpg

On Financial Aid to KievCommenting on Western support to Zelensky, Josep Borrell added that the total assistance to Ukraine from EU countries and organizations has amounted so far to 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion) and pledged to give more.After Russia started special operation in Ukraine to protect people of Donbass, Western nations ramped up their support for Kiev regime. Moscow officials consistently warned that such moves only fuel the crisis.Building Up European DefensesBorrell added that EU needs to boost its defense capabilities, that’s why about 70 billion euros ($76.5 billion) will be invested in military-industrial complex over the next three years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221012/which-countries-train-ukrainian-soldiers-1101777467.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis