https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/total-assistance-to-ukraine-from-eu-states-organizations-amounts-to-over-17bln---borrell-1110258024.html
EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrelll
EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrelll
According to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU countries and organizations provided to Kiev roughly 16 billion euros.
2023-05-11T09:13+0000
2023-05-11T09:13+0000
2023-05-11T09:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102018646_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_53d7fcc574dbfe708702c546318a031e.jpg
On Financial Aid to KievCommenting on Western support to Zelensky, Josep Borrell added that the total assistance to Ukraine from EU countries and organizations has amounted so far to 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion) and pledged to give more.After Russia started special operation in Ukraine to protect people of Donbass, Western nations ramped up their support for Kiev regime. Moscow officials consistently warned that such moves only fuel the crisis.Building Up European DefensesBorrell added that EU needs to boost its defense capabilities, that’s why about 70 billion euros ($76.5 billion) will be invested in military-industrial complex over the next three years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221012/which-countries-train-ukrainian-soldiers-1101777467.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102018646_126:0:2855:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d87c53fc5fd56fb91575d0d5f3a3f77e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis
special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis
EU Trains More Than 17,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Borrelll
09:13 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 11.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The European union has trained over 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers already and plans that this number will reach 30,000 by the end of the year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
"We have been training more than 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers and by the end of the year our training mission will be training about 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers," Borrell said during the European Defence and Security Summit.
12 October 2022, 17:28 GMT
On Financial Aid to Kiev
Commenting on Western support to Zelensky, Josep Borrell added that the total assistance to Ukraine from EU countries and organizations has amounted so far to 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion) and pledged to give more.
"All together member states plus European Union institutions, we should be about 16 billion euros of support to Ukraine and it is not finished," Borrell stated.
After Russia started special operation in Ukraine to protect people of Donbass, Western nations ramped up their support for Kiev regime. Moscow officials consistently warned that such moves only fuel the crisis.
Building Up European Defenses
Borrell added that EU needs to boost its defense capabilities, that’s why about 70 billion euros ($76.5 billion) will be invested in military-industrial complex over the next three years.
"The member states' plans means that they are going to spend in the next three years 70,000 million euros on increasing their defense capacities," he concluded.