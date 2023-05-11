https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/trump-defamation-verdict-santos-arrest-wages-and-inflation-1110246676.html
Trump Defamation Verdict, Santos Arrest, Wages and Inflation
The Wall Street Journal blames inflation on service sector wages, and Senator Chuck Schumer embarrasses himself.
04:23 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 11.05.2023)
The Wall Street Journal blames inflation on service sector wages, and Senator Chuck Schumer embarrasses himself.
Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the verdict in the defamation case against former President Donald Trump, the charges against Congressman George Santos, accusations of bribery among the Biden family, the possibility of a government debt default, and how long the standard narratives about inflation will last.
Author, writer, and environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses the almost unprecedented piles of cash the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies have amassed, whether climate change mitigation is possible while the likes of Chevron remain so rich, and how effective court systems are for forcing action on climate issues.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses possible outcomes of Turkey’s elections this weekend, Syria’s reintegration into the Arab League, ongoing protests in Pakistan, Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, and ongoing violence in Israel.
Longtime educator and activist Bill Ayers discusses a lawsuit accusing the University of Southern California of outsourcing a prestigious masters program to a for-profit online education company, the role of profit in the U.S. university system, and the problems with shifting to a four-day elementary school week.
The Misfits also discuss the recommendations of an FDA panel on birth control pills, a bear whodunit in Italy, and reports that the relationship between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X has been misconstrued for decades.
