Trump Loses Sexual Abuse Suit as George Santos is Arrested in New York

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Trump losing his sexual abuse lawsuit, and NY Representative George Santos getting arrested.

2023-05-11T04:05+0000

Todd "Bubba" Horwitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comRev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, preacher, civil rights and community leader in New York CityHamza Azhar Salam: Pakistani journalist, founder, and editor, Pakistan Daily, a former reporter for The News InternationalSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaTara Reade: Former Senate Aide, Author, PodcasterIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, who discussed the Biden meeting with Speaker McCarthy on the US debt ceiling.In the second half of the hour, Reverend Gregory Seal Livingston, civil rights leader and ordained minister joins to talk about the mental health crisis and gun violence.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Hamza Azhar Salam, a Pakistani journalist to discuss Imran Khan's arrest.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, to talk about Trump losing the sexual abuse lawsuit.Finally, Former Senate Aide and Author Tara Reade joins to talk about the media portrayal of the lawsuit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

