Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
Trump Loses Sexual Abuse Suit as George Santos is Arrested in New York
Trump Loses Sexual Abuse Suit as George Santos is Arrested in New York
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Trump losing his sexual abuse lawsuit, and NY Representative George Santos getting arrested.
Trump Loses Sexual Abuse Suit as George Santos is Arrested in New York
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Trump losing his sexual abuse lawsuit, and NY Representative George Santos getting arrested.
Todd "Bubba" Horwitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, preacher, civil rights and community leader in New York City
Hamza Azhar Salam: Pakistani journalist, founder, and editor, Pakistan Daily, a former reporter for The News International
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Tara Reade: Former Senate Aide, Author, Podcaster

In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, who discussed the Biden meeting with Speaker McCarthy on the US debt ceiling.

In the second half of the hour, Reverend Gregory Seal Livingston, civil rights leader and ordained minister joins to talk about the mental health crisis and gun violence.

In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Hamza Azhar Salam, a Pakistani journalist to discuss Imran Khan's arrest.

Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, to talk about Trump losing the sexual abuse lawsuit.

Finally, Former Senate Aide and Author Tara Reade joins to talk about the media portrayal of the lawsuit.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Trump Loses Sexual Abuse Suit as George Santos is Arrested in New York

04:05 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 11.05.2023)
The Final Countdown
Trump Loses Sexual Abuse Suit as George Santos is Arrested in New York
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Trump losing his sexual abuse lawsuit, and NY Representative George Santos getting arrested.
Todd "Bubba" Horwitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, preacher, civil rights and community leader in New York City
Hamza Azhar Salam: Pakistani journalist, founder, and editor, Pakistan Daily, a former reporter for The News International
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Tara Reade: Former Senate Aide, Author, Podcaster
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com, who discussed the Biden meeting with Speaker McCarthy on the US debt ceiling.
In the second half of the hour, Reverend Gregory Seal Livingston, civil rights leader and ordained minister joins to talk about the mental health crisis and gun violence.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Hamza Azhar Salam, a Pakistani journalist to discuss Imran Khan's arrest.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, to talk about Trump losing the sexual abuse lawsuit.
Finally, Former Senate Aide and Author Tara Reade joins to talk about the media portrayal of the lawsuit.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
