https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/tucker-carlsons-show-set-to-return-on-twitter-and-details-of-the-biden-crime-family-1110249161.html
Tucker Carlson's Show Set to Return on Twitter and Details of the Biden Crime Family
Tucker Carlson's Show Set to Return on Twitter and Details of the Biden Crime Family
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia withdrawing from the European arms treaty, and Republican Congressman George Santos arrested.
2023-05-11T04:51+0000
2023-05-11T04:51+0000
2023-05-11T11:44+0000
the backstory
radio
washington
jfk
censorship
warren buffett
twitter
fox news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110249004_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f6e966e390299767d335b993802e13d4.png
Tucker Carlson's Show set to Return on Twitter and Details of the Biden Crime Family
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia withdrawing from the European arms treaty, and Republican Congressman George Santos arrested.
Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | The Foreign Malign Influence Center, Cult Like Followings for Billionaires, and Tucker Carlson UnleashedJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Child Mutilation Laws Passed in Washington State, Romanian Payments for the Biden Crime Family, and Tucker Carlson Goes to TwitterIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about the media lies through omission, reading the news upside down, and changes to the dictionary. Karen discussed her recent writing on the government's Foreign Malign Influence Center and how the elite uses the media to deceive the public. Karen spoke about the importance of freedom of speech and Twitter being owned by Elon Musk.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the recent law passed in Washington state, CIA interference in the 2020 election, and Tucker Carlson changing the media landscape. Jim talked about the government funded censorship and the fifty-one intelligence officials who lied for the Biden campaign. Jim described his recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the chances of Robert Kennedy Jr winning the Democratic nomination.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110249004_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4c2d1ae515045dc0a360d137f0751e92.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
the backstory, george santos' arrest, cia interference in elections, where is tucker carlson now, robert f. kennedy jr' chances
the backstory, george santos' arrest, cia interference in elections, where is tucker carlson now, robert f. kennedy jr' chances
Tucker Carlson's Show Set to Return on Twitter and Details of the Biden Crime Family
04:51 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 11.05.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia withdrawing from the European arms treaty, and Republican Congressman George Santos arrested.
Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | The Foreign Malign Influence Center, Cult Like Followings for Billionaires, and Tucker Carlson Unleashed
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Child Mutilation Laws Passed in Washington State, Romanian Payments for the Biden Crime Family, and Tucker Carlson Goes to Twitter
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about the media lies through omission, reading the news upside down, and changes to the dictionary. Karen discussed her recent writing on the government's Foreign Malign Influence Center and how the elite uses the media to deceive the public. Karen spoke about the importance of freedom of speech and Twitter being owned by Elon Musk.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the recent law passed in Washington state, CIA interference in the 2020 election, and Tucker Carlson changing the media landscape. Jim talked about the government funded censorship and the fifty-one intelligence officials who lied for the Biden campaign. Jim described his recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the chances of Robert Kennedy Jr winning the Democratic nomination.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.