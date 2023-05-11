https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/tucker-carlsons-show-set-to-return-on-twitter-and-details-of-the-biden-crime-family-1110249161.html

Tucker Carlson's Show Set to Return on Twitter and Details of the Biden Crime Family

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia withdrawing from the European arms treaty, and Republican Congressman George Santos arrested.

Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | The Foreign Malign Influence Center, Cult Like Followings for Billionaires, and Tucker Carlson UnleashedJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Child Mutilation Laws Passed in Washington State, Romanian Payments for the Biden Crime Family, and Tucker Carlson Goes to TwitterIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about the media lies through omission, reading the news upside down, and changes to the dictionary. Karen discussed her recent writing on the government's Foreign Malign Influence Center and how the elite uses the media to deceive the public. Karen spoke about the importance of freedom of speech and Twitter being owned by Elon Musk.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the recent law passed in Washington state, CIA interference in the 2020 election, and Tucker Carlson changing the media landscape. Jim talked about the government funded censorship and the fifty-one intelligence officials who lied for the Biden campaign. Jim described his recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the chances of Robert Kennedy Jr winning the Democratic nomination.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

