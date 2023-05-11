International
US Patriot System Not Capable of Intercepting Russian Kinzhal Missile - Source
US Patriot System Not Capable of Intercepting Russian Kinzhal Missile - Source
According to source in Russian mode, the alleged interception of Kinzhal by Patriot system is nothing but a hoax since Patriot is technically incapable of catching missile that flies at such speed.
"Spreading that the Kinzhal was allegedly intercepted is wishful thinking. The fact is that the flight speed of the Kinzhal missile exceeds the maximum combat modes of anti-aircraft missile systems supplied by the West to the Kiev regime, including the Patriot," the source said. Russian missiles are "intercepted" two to three times more often than the Russia launches them, the source also said, adding that this way the West justifies spending too much ammunition for air defense systems. "The anti-missile maneuver carried out by the Kinzhal in the final flight segment and the almost vertical approach to the target makes it impossible for anti-aircraft missile systems to intercept this weapon," the source added.
US Patriot System Not Capable of Intercepting Russian Kinzhal Missile - Source

14:14 GMT 11.05.2023
Mig-31Ks armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles fly over Moscow during the parade.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Patriot air defense system is not capable of intercepting Russian hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles, a high-ranking source in the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Spreading that the Kinzhal was allegedly intercepted is wishful thinking. The fact is that the flight speed of the Kinzhal missile exceeds the maximum combat modes of anti-aircraft missile systems supplied by the West to the Kiev regime, including the Patriot," the source said.
Russian missiles are "intercepted" two to three times more often than the Russia launches them, the source also said, adding that this way the West justifies spending too much ammunition for air defense systems.
"The anti-missile maneuver carried out by the Kinzhal in the final flight segment and the almost vertical approach to the target makes it impossible for anti-aircraft missile systems to intercept this weapon," the source added.
