Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Video: Russian Artillery Pounds Ukrainian Troops While Anti-Air Units Provide Cover
The video shows how D-20 towed howitzers operated by Russian artillery crews lob high explosive fragmentation shells at Ukrainian troop positions while a Russian 9K35 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher lurks nearby.
The video shows how D-20 towed howitzers operated by Russian artillery crews lob high explosive fragmentation shells at Ukrainian troop positions.Meanwhile, a Russian 9K35 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher lurks nearby, ready to tackle any Ukrainian UAVs that might try to strike at Russian artillery units or to relay its coordinates to Kiev regime forces' own artillery.Drone footage featured in the video shows Russian shells hitting their targets, with Ukrainian troops appearing to be unable to return fire.
Video: Russian Artillery Pounds Ukrainian Troops While Anti-Air Units Provide Cover

13:07 GMT 11.05.2023
The Russian Defense Ministry has shared yet another video that shows how Russian troops deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone methodically dismantle the Kiev regime's war machine, piece by piece.
The video shows how D-20 towed howitzers operated by Russian artillery crews lob high explosive fragmentation shells at Ukrainian troop positions.
Meanwhile, a Russian 9K35 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher lurks nearby, ready to tackle any Ukrainian UAVs that might try to strike at Russian artillery units or to relay its coordinates to Kiev regime forces' own artillery.
Drone footage featured in the video shows Russian shells hitting their targets, with Ukrainian troops appearing to be unable to return fire.
