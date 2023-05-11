https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/video-russian-artillery-pounds-ukrainian-troops-while-anti-air-units-provide-cover-1110261738.html
Video: Russian Artillery Pounds Ukrainian Troops While Anti-Air Units Provide Cover
Video: Russian Artillery Pounds Ukrainian Troops While Anti-Air Units Provide Cover
The video shows how D-20 towed howitzers operated by Russian artillery crews lob high explosive fragmentation shells at Ukrainian troop positions while a Russian 9K35 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher lurks nearby.
2023-05-11T13:07+0000
2023-05-11T13:07+0000
2023-05-11T13:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donbass
howitzer
strela-10
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110261550_0:0:3030:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_03d957d5e7ce01552bfd7f544f95e3c2.jpg
The video shows how D-20 towed howitzers operated by Russian artillery crews lob high explosive fragmentation shells at Ukrainian troop positions.Meanwhile, a Russian 9K35 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher lurks nearby, ready to tackle any Ukrainian UAVs that might try to strike at Russian artillery units or to relay its coordinates to Kiev regime forces' own artillery.Drone footage featured in the video shows Russian shells hitting their targets, with Ukrainian troops appearing to be unable to return fire.
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110261550_82:0:2813:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f29ac696b06eca68894d90a4d8b23305.jpg
Joint combat work of D-20 howitzer gun crews and the Strela-10 air defense system
Joint combat work of D-20 howitzer gun crews and the Strela-10 air defense system
2023-05-11T13:07+0000
true
PT2M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
d-20 howitzer, strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, russia's military operation in ukraine
d-20 howitzer, strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, russia's military operation in ukraine
Video: Russian Artillery Pounds Ukrainian Troops While Anti-Air Units Provide Cover
The Russian Defense Ministry has shared yet another video that shows how Russian troops deployed in the Ukrainian conflict zone methodically dismantle the Kiev regime's war machine, piece by piece.
The video shows how D-20 towed howitzers operated by Russian artillery crews lob high explosive fragmentation shells at Ukrainian troop positions.
Meanwhile, a Russian 9K35 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher lurks nearby, ready to tackle any Ukrainian UAVs that might try to strike at Russian artillery units or to relay its coordinates to Kiev regime forces' own artillery.
Drone footage featured in the video shows Russian shells hitting their targets, with Ukrainian troops appearing to be unable to return fire.