Video: Russian Artillery Pounds Ukrainian Troops While Anti-Air Units Provide Cover

The video shows how D-20 towed howitzers operated by Russian artillery crews lob high explosive fragmentation shells at Ukrainian troop positions while a Russian 9K35 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher lurks nearby.

The video shows how D-20 towed howitzers operated by Russian artillery crews lob high explosive fragmentation shells at Ukrainian troop positions.Meanwhile, a Russian 9K35 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher lurks nearby, ready to tackle any Ukrainian UAVs that might try to strike at Russian artillery units or to relay its coordinates to Kiev regime forces' own artillery.Drone footage featured in the video shows Russian shells hitting their targets, with Ukrainian troops appearing to be unable to return fire.

