https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/video-russian-self-propelled-artillery-hammers-ukrainian-militants-1110259875.html
Video: Russian Self-Propelled Artillery Hammers Ukrainian Militants
The video featured in this article shows how Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled guns pound enemy positions in the Ukrainian conflict zone, providing support to the Russian infantry in the field.
In order to make it harder for the enemy to hit them back, Russian crews employ the so-called "roving artillery" tactic: the guns fire five to six shells in the span of one minute and then proceed to change positions, thus avoiding any incoming retaliatory strikes.Meanwhile, UAVs operated by Russian specialists hover over the battlefield, supplying targeting data to the Russian artillery on the ground.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video highlighting the activities of a particular branch of the Russian Armed Forces that time and again demonstrated its efficiency and effectiveness in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine – the artillery.
The video featured in this article shows how 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled guns of the Russian Southern Military District forces pound enemy positions in the Ukrainian conflict zone, providing support to the Russian infantry in the field.
In order to make it harder for the enemy to hit them back, Russian crews employ the so-called "roving artillery" tactic: the guns fire five to six shells in the span of one minute and then proceed to change positions, thus avoiding any incoming retaliatory strikes.
Meanwhile, UAVs operated by Russian specialists hover over the battlefield, supplying targeting data to the Russian artillery on the ground.