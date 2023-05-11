https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/video-russian-self-propelled-artillery-hammers-ukrainian-militants-1110259875.html

Video: Russian Self-Propelled Artillery Hammers Ukrainian Militants

Video: Russian Self-Propelled Artillery Hammers Ukrainian Militants

The video featured in this article shows how Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled guns pound enemy positions in the Ukrainian conflict zone, providing support to the Russian infantry in the field.

2023-05-11T15:30+0000

2023-05-11T15:30+0000

2023-05-11T15:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donbass

2s5 giatsint

artillery

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104763/85/1047638539_0:117:3227:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_5ac4b737831b4651dcdea25ed86a3e34.jpg

The video featured in this article shows how 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled guns of the Russian Southern Military District forces pound enemy positions in the Ukrainian conflict zone, providing support to the Russian infantry in the field.In order to make it harder for the enemy to hit them back, Russian crews employ the so-called "roving artillery" tactic: the guns fire five to six shells in the span of one minute and then proceed to change positions, thus avoiding any incoming retaliatory strikes.Meanwhile, UAVs operated by Russian specialists hover over the battlefield, supplying targeting data to the Russian artillery on the ground.

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russia's military operation in ukraine, 2s5 giatsint-s