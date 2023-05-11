https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/video-unknown-burning-objects-spotted-over-japans-okinawa---1110255800.html

Video: Unknown Burning Objects Spotted Over Japan's Okinawa

Video: Unknown Burning Objects Spotted Over Japan's Okinawa

In a video shared in social media at least two burning objects of unknown origins are slowly moving in the sky.

2023-05-11T06:23+0000

2023-05-11T06:23+0000

2023-05-11T06:23+0000

beyond politics

japan

ufo

mystery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104354536_0:59:1199:733_1920x0_80_0_0_893ead45a6e8e83dd080702ee43b791b.jpg

According to the report, the objects were spotted around 8.30 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT). A posted video shows at least two burning objects slowly moving in the sky. The Weathernews portal reported that the trajectory of the objects was different from a comet, and the fiery tail was longer than that of a meteor.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, meteor, comet, mystery, ufo