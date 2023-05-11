https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/video-unknown-burning-objects-spotted-over-japans-okinawa---1110255800.html
Video: Unknown Burning Objects Spotted Over Japan's Okinawa
Video: Unknown Burning Objects Spotted Over Japan's Okinawa
In a video shared in social media at least two burning objects of unknown origins are slowly moving in the sky.
According to the report, the objects were spotted around 8.30 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT). A posted video shows at least two burning objects slowly moving in the sky. The Weathernews portal reported that the trajectory of the objects was different from a comet, and the fiery tail was longer than that of a meteor.
Video: Unknown Burning Objects Spotted Over Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Burning objects of unknown origin were spotted in the sky over Japan's Okinawa island on Wednesday night, the US broadcaster reported.
According to the report, the objects were spotted around 8.30 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT). A posted video shows at least two burning objects slowly moving in the sky.
The Weathernews portal reported that the trajectory of the objects was different from a comet, and the fiery tail was longer than that of a meteor.