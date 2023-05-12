International
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Aftermath of Ukrainian Artillery Strikes on Gorlovka in DPR
The Ukrainian forces have shelled Gorlovka in the Donetsk people's republic 57 times in the past 24 hours, the highest intensity of attacks since the beginning of the year.
During the day from 08:00 Moscow time on May 11, Gorlovka was shelled 57 times by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.As a result, one civilian was killed and at least six others were wounded.Gorlovka’s previous shelling record was recorded on January 1 to 2, when the Ukrainian Army shelled the city 41 times. Since Thursday morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been shelling Gorlovka and its suburbs en masse. The Ukrainian Army launched five strikes on Gorlovka using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems alone, firing almost 40 rockets.On Friday morning, Ukrainian forces resumed the shelling.Take a look at the consequences of the shelling in Sputnik's gallery:
ukrainian artillery strikes, ukrainian forces shell gorlovka
Aftermath of Ukrainian Artillery Strikes on Gorlovka in DPR

16:05 GMT 12.05.2023

16:05 GMT 12.05.2023
Ukrainian forces shelled Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic 57 times on Thursday, the highest intensity of attacks since the beginning of the year.
During the day from 08:00 Moscow time on May 11, Gorlovka was shelled 57 times by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
As a result, one civilian was killed and at least six others were wounded.
Gorlovka’s previous shelling record was recorded on January 1 to 2, when the Ukrainian Army shelled the city 41 times. Since Thursday morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been shelling Gorlovka and its suburbs en masse. The Ukrainian Army launched five strikes on Gorlovka using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems alone, firing almost 40 rockets.
On Friday morning, Ukrainian forces resumed the shelling.
Take a look at the consequences of the shelling in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabank

Young man tapes over window broken after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka

Young man tapes over window broken after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka - Sputnik International
1/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank

Young man tapes over window broken after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka

© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin

Residential building in Gorlovka damaged after Ukrainian shelling

Residential building in Gorlovka damaged after Ukrainian shelling - Sputnik International
2/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin

Residential building in Gorlovka damaged after Ukrainian shelling

© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabank

A crater after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a playground in a residential area of Gorlovka

A crater after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a playground in a residential area of Gorlovka - Sputnik International
3/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank

A crater after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a playground in a residential area of Gorlovka

© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabankShell fragments at the site of Ukrainian shelling in a residential area of Gorlovka
Shell fragments at the site of Ukrainian shelling in a residential area of Gorlovka - Sputnik International
4/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank
Shell fragments at the site of Ukrainian shelling in a residential area of Gorlovka
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabank

Consequence of shelling of Gorlovka by Ukrainian forces

Consequence of shelling of Gorlovka by Ukrainian forces - Sputnik International
5/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank

Consequence of shelling of Gorlovka by Ukrainian forces

© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabank

Resident of a house by a window shattered during Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka

Resident of a house by a window shattered during Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka - Sputnik International
6/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank

Resident of a house by a window shattered during Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka

© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabank

Vehicle damaged after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka

Vehicle damaged after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka - Sputnik International
7/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank

Vehicle damaged after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka

© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabank

DPR's EMERCOM officers near a fragment of Uragan multiple rocket launcher munition that fell in a residential area of Gorlovka after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

DPR&#x27;s EMERCOM officers near a fragment of Uragan multiple rocket launcher munition that fell in a residential area of Gorlovka after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International
8/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank

DPR's EMERCOM officers near a fragment of Uragan multiple rocket launcher munition that fell in a residential area of Gorlovka after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabank

Window of a residential building damaged after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka

Window of a residential building damaged after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka - Sputnik International
9/9
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank

Window of a residential building damaged after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka

