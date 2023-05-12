Aftermath of Ukrainian Artillery Strikes on Gorlovka in DPR

During the day from 08:00 Moscow time on May 11, Gorlovka was shelled 57 times by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.As a result, one civilian was killed and at least six others were wounded.Gorlovka’s previous shelling record was recorded on January 1 to 2, when the Ukrainian Army shelled the city 41 times. Since Thursday morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been shelling Gorlovka and its suburbs en masse. The Ukrainian Army launched five strikes on Gorlovka using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems alone, firing almost 40 rockets.On Friday morning, Ukrainian forces resumed the shelling.Take a look at the consequences of the shelling in Sputnik's gallery:
