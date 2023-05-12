https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/brics-to-discuss-common-currency-amid-de-dollarization--1110291379.html

BRICS to Discuss Common Currency Amid De-Dollarization

BRICS member-states will debate introducing a common currency, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation stated.

Amid a growing chorus of voices raising the need for using alternatives to the dollar in global trading, BRICS member states will debate introducing a common currency, South Africa's minister of international relations and cooperation stated.The summit of the bloc, which unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — is set for August 22 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ahead of the gathering, officials and analysts have been expanding upon the possibility of BRICS countries mulling such a new form of currency at the event. Russia's State Duma Deputy Chairman Alexander Babakov has not ruled out the possibility of a single currency emerging in BRICS, which could be secured not just by gold, but also by other groups of products, such as rare-earth elements.Indeed, many Global South countries have been eyeing an alternative to the fiat dollar system. The latter is a government currency not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver. Washington has fine-tuned its policy of wielding the greenback as a tool of sanctions and coercion, as Russia has repeatedly warned. Restrictions on Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine, the freezing of its Central Bank reserves, severing it from SWIFT, along with restrictions imposed on China's industries, are a glaring example of the "weaponization" of the dollar. Coupled with the US' swelling federal debt, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to tame inflation, and a swathe of US bank failures, have all fed into the de-dollarization trend. A number of other countries are showing keen interest in joining the economic bloc, which represents over 40% of the world’s population and accounts for close to a third of global economic output. Algeria made an official request to join BRICS last year, with Saudi Arabia and Iran among those countries who have also formally knocked on the door of the bloc. Other interested countries include Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkiye, Bahrain, and Indonesia.

