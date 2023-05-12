International
BRICS vs G7: Where is it Cheaper to Make Pancakes?
BRICS vs G7: Where is it Cheaper to Make Pancakes?
Take a look at Sputnik's pancake index, which shows more accurately how much more expensive it is to cook pancakes in G7 countries compared to BRICS alliance countries.
G7 member-states, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, represent nations where the cost of living is traditionally high. And over the past year they have faced a major surge in inflation, with prices for some everyday groceries skyrocketing to unprecedented heights.Take a look at Sputnik's pancake index, which shows more accurately how much more expensive it is to cook pancakes in G7 countries than in BRICS countries.
One of the way's of assessing cost of living is the Big Mac index, which measures purchasing power parity (PPP) based on the cost of the famous burger in different countries. But as inflation gains momentum across the West, many opt for cooking for themselves instead of eating out, so an index for this homemade dish becomes way more relevant.
G7 member-states, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, represent nations where the cost of living is traditionally high. And over the past year they have faced a major surge in inflation, with prices for some everyday groceries skyrocketing to unprecedented heights.
Take a look at Sputnik's pancake index, which shows more accurately how much more expensive it is to cook pancakes in G7 countries than in BRICS countries.
