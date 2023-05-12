https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/brics-vs-g7-where-is-it-cheaper-to-make-pancakes-1110291261.html

BRICS vs G7: Where is it Cheaper to Make Pancakes?

BRICS vs G7: Where is it Cheaper to Make Pancakes?

Take a look at Sputnik's pancake index, which shows more accurately how much more expensive it is to cook pancakes in G7 countries compared to BRICS alliance countries.

G7 member-states, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, represent nations where the cost of living is traditionally high. And over the past year they have faced a major surge in inflation, with prices for some everyday groceries skyrocketing to unprecedented heights.Take a look at Sputnik's pancake index, which shows more accurately how much more expensive it is to cook pancakes in G7 countries than in BRICS countries.

