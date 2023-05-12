https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/demand-for-protection-against-drones-in-russia-grows-by-25-times---kaspersky-1110284341.html

Demand for Protection Against Drones in Russia Grows by 2.5 Times - Kaspersky

The demand for protection against drones in Russia grew by 2.5 times between January and April compared to the same period in 2022, the head of the Kaspersky Antidrone company, Vladimir Turov, told Sputnik.

"Today we are seeing a steadily growing interest in drone protection. We regularly - almost daily - receive requests to demonstrate the work of our solution, calculate its cost and further purchase. From January to April 2023, the demand for protection against drones increased two and a half times compared to the same period last year," Turov said. In 2019, Kaspersky Lab developed the Kaspersky Antidrone software and hardware system for protection against unmanned aerial vehicles. Now, the company is expanding its line of equipment. In April, a mobile device for detecting drones, Kaspersky Antidrone Portable, was presented. The company’s solutions allow the detection, classification and, if necessary and with special permission, the neutralization of drones. The company’s systems are designed to ensure security at industrial enterprises, urban public spaces, airports, stadiums and other crowded places. Since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, both sides to the conflict have been conducting drone attacks on industrial and military facilities against each other. On May 3, Moscow said Ukraine attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones. There were no casualties from the incident.

