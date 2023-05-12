https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/detention-hearing-for-suspected-pentagon-leaker-set-for-may-16-1110305056.html
Detention Hearing for Suspected Pentagon Leaker Set for May 16
Detention Hearing for Suspected Pentagon Leaker Set for May 16
A detention hearing for accused Pentagon documents leaker Jack Teixeira has been set for May 16 in Worcester, Massachusetts, a court notice said on Friday.
2023-05-12T23:14+0000
2023-05-12T23:14+0000
2023-05-12T23:10+0000
americas
pentagon leaks
military & intelligence
jack teixeira
massachusetts
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109497112_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e930b18b6974641ff95d72f77acc57f6.jpg
Teixeira will appear in US District Court in Worcester on Tuesday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. E.T. (18:30 GMT) before Magistrate David Hennessy, the notice said. The United States arrested and charged Teixeira last month with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information, following the leak of more than 100 classified documents online. The court notice comes after Teixeira's second detention hearing, which was slated for May 11 in US District Court, was canceled. Teixeira is being held without bail until a decision on his detention. The suspected leaker is accused of releasing documents related to the conflict in Ukraine, the US’ espionage activities against its partners and a variety of other national security matters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/pentagon-leaker-allegedly-has-history-of-making-violent-threats-researching-mass-shootings-1109899873.html
americas
massachusetts
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109497112_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_71a38e316f56223b1f31b76b6ff5ae40.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jack teixeira, massachusetts, court notice, suspected pentagon leaker, detention hearing,
jack teixeira, massachusetts, court notice, suspected pentagon leaker, detention hearing,
Detention Hearing for Suspected Pentagon Leaker Set for May 16
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A detention hearing for accused Pentagon documents leaker Jack Teixeira has been set for May 16 in Worcester, Massachusetts, a court notice said on Friday.
Teixeira will appear in US District Court in Worcester on Tuesday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. E.T. (18:30 GMT) before Magistrate David Hennessy, the notice said.
The United States arrested and charged Teixeira last month with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information, following the leak of more than 100 classified documents online.
The court notice comes after Teixeira's second detention hearing, which was slated for May 11 in US District Court, was canceled.
Teixeira is being held without bail until a decision on his detention.
The suspected leaker is accused of releasing documents related to the conflict in Ukraine, the US’ espionage activities against its partners and a variety of other national security matters.