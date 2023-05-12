International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/detention-hearing-for-suspected-pentagon-leaker-set-for-may-16-1110305056.html
Detention Hearing for Suspected Pentagon Leaker Set for May 16
Detention Hearing for Suspected Pentagon Leaker Set for May 16
A detention hearing for accused Pentagon documents leaker Jack Teixeira has been set for May 16 in Worcester, Massachusetts, a court notice said on Friday.
2023-05-12T23:14+0000
2023-05-12T23:10+0000
americas
pentagon leaks
military & intelligence
jack teixeira
massachusetts
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109497112_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e930b18b6974641ff95d72f77acc57f6.jpg
Teixeira will appear in US District Court in Worcester on Tuesday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. E.T. (18:30 GMT) before Magistrate David Hennessy, the notice said. The United States arrested and charged Teixeira last month with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information, following the leak of more than 100 classified documents online. The court notice comes after Teixeira's second detention hearing, which was slated for May 11 in US District Court, was canceled. Teixeira is being held without bail until a decision on his detention. The suspected leaker is accused of releasing documents related to the conflict in Ukraine, the US’ espionage activities against its partners and a variety of other national security matters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/pentagon-leaker-allegedly-has-history-of-making-violent-threats-researching-mass-shootings-1109899873.html
americas
massachusetts
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109497112_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_71a38e316f56223b1f31b76b6ff5ae40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jack teixeira, massachusetts, court notice, suspected pentagon leaker, detention hearing,
jack teixeira, massachusetts, court notice, suspected pentagon leaker, detention hearing,

Detention Hearing for Suspected Pentagon Leaker Set for May 16

23:14 GMT 12.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDSThis photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC.
This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A detention hearing for accused Pentagon documents leaker Jack Teixeira has been set for May 16 in Worcester, Massachusetts, a court notice said on Friday.
Teixeira will appear in US District Court in Worcester on Tuesday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. E.T. (18:30 GMT) before Magistrate David Hennessy, the notice said.
The United States arrested and charged Teixeira last month with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information, following the leak of more than 100 classified documents online.
The court notice comes after Teixeira's second detention hearing, which was slated for May 11 in US District Court, was canceled.
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, seated second from right, appears in U.S. District Court, in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Americas
Pentagon Leaker Allegedly Has History of Making Violent Threats, Researching Mass Shootings
27 April, 22:15 GMT
Teixeira is being held without bail until a decision on his detention.
The suspected leaker is accused of releasing documents related to the conflict in Ukraine, the US’ espionage activities against its partners and a variety of other national security matters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала