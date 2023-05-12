https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/house-committee-accuses-biden-of-pocketing-10-million-from-foreign-entities-1110268140.html
House Committee Accuses Biden of Pocketing $10 Million From Foreign Entities
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden family pocketing millions from foreign entities.
Angie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First (VFAF)Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystJulie Clark - Candidate for Congressional District TX23In the first hour, Angie Wong joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss Donald Trump’s Town Hall event hosted by CNN, along with the arrest of congressman George Santos.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team to discuss Poland's decision to change the name of the Kaliningrad Oblast, despite objections from Russia about this move from the Warsaw regime.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Julie Clark about the migration crisis in the US-Mexico border as the Covid-19 era Title 42 restrictions expire.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
House Committee Accuses Biden of Pocketing $10 Million From Foreign Entities
04:03 GMT 12.05.2023 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 12.05.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Biden family pocketing millions from foreign entities.
Angie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First (VFAF)
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Julie Clark - Candidate for Congressional District TX23
In the first hour, Angie Wong joined the Fault Lines hosts to discuss Donald Trump’s Town Hall event hosted by CNN, along with the arrest of congressman George Santos.
In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team to discuss Poland's decision to change the name of the Kaliningrad Oblast, despite objections from Russia about this move from the Warsaw regime.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Julie Clark about the migration crisis in the US-Mexico border as the Covid-19 era Title 42 restrictions expire.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.