Iraq Suspends Use of Airbus A220 Airliners Over Faulty Engines

The Iraq Civil Aviation Authority has ordered that the operation of Airbus A220 aircraft used by the Iraqi Airways national carrier be suspended due to engine failures, the authority said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

"The decision to suspend the operation of this model of aircraft has been made due to a sense of responsibility for the safety of passengers and air traffic after the engine of the aircraft with registration number YI-ARI was damaged during a landing at Baghdad International Airport on April 30; two days later, the crew of another A220 aircraft informed about the same failure while heading to Tunisia," the statement read. The authority noted that other air carriers, including Swiss Airlines and EgyptAir, had experienced the same technical issues with the engines of A220 aircraft, forcing them to stop using the airliners.

