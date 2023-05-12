https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/israel-attacks-gaza-as-it-approaches-75th-anniversary-of-the-nakba-1110272521.html

Israel Attacks Gaza as It Approaches 75th Anniversary of The Nakba

Israel Attacks Gaza as It Approaches 75th Anniversary of The Nakba

Japan Considers Opening NATO Office, Sudan Conflict and Militarization in Africa, US Hypes Up "Chinese Police Stations"

2023-05-12

2023-05-12T04:41+0000

2023-05-12T11:34+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by K.J. Noh,a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss Japan considering opening a NATO office in the country and how that would affect the geopolitics of the region as the US pursues a conflict with China, how Japan is being used as a vassal state by the US and how the US has militarized the Asia Pacific region, and why the introduction of NATO into the region would mark a dangerous new escalation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss ongoing peace talks over the conflict in Sudan and the challenges to peace mounted by outside forces, how the situation in Sudan is related to past US interventions in north Africa and the Middle East, and how the conflict in Sudan is allowing for imperialist powers to rationalize further militarization on the continent of Africa.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by geopolitical Journalist John P. Ruehl to discuss what is behind western hysteria over so-called “Chinese police stations” and the true role of these security operations overseas, the US hypocrisy in stirring up anxiety over these stations as US law enforcement has its own partnerships overseas, and how this hysteria is being used as a part of the propaganda campaign against China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss the attacks on Gaza by Israel and how the government in Israel is contributing to this latest round of attacks, the anniversary of the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and why the US continues to give money to Israel despite its transgressions against supposed core US values, and the readmission of Syria to the Arab League twelve years after it was expelled.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

2023

