‘Made in Russia’ Heads to Iran Oil Show 2023
Nearly 30 Russian companies under the ‘Made in Russia’ national brand will take part in the Iran Oil Show 2023, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.
Nearly 30 Russian companies under the ‘Made in Russia’ national brand will take part in the Iran Oil Show 2023, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) has reported.
"Twenty-eight Russian companies under the national brand 'Made in Russia' will participate in the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition, which will be held in Tehran from May 17 to May 20," the report said.
The Made in Russia exposition will cover an area of 600 square meters. Participants will showcase their solutions for the efficient operation of the oil and gas industry and the energy sector to potential partners from Iran and other countries.
For example, visitors will have the opportunity to evaluate modern analytical and measurement technologies, equipment, and services for drilling, injection, and well repair. They will also see oil-loading equipment for the production and delivery of oil products and other technical liquids, water treatment equipment, as well as technologies for the creation and development of the infrastructure of energy companies, and much more.
Over the course of four days, exporters will hold more than 200 B2B meetings with members of the international business community. Multilateral meetings with Iranian government officials are also scheduled.
Participation in the Iran Oil Show under the national brand “Made in Russia” will enable Russian companies to raise awareness of their own products and establish business contacts in the Middle East, the REC added.