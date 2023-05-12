https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/medvedev-russia-using-all-tools-to-punish-those-responsible-for-nord-stream-explosions-1110303849.html

Medvedev: Russia Using All Tools to Punish Those Responsible for Nord Stream Explosions

Russia will continue using any available legal mechanisms to bring to justice those responsible for the Nord Stream explosions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"We will, of course, continue to use all available legal mechanisms to bring perpetrators to justice, but the chances of achieving this on the platforms of international judicial bodies are slim," Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. He also noted that attempts were made to blame Russia for the blasts, while it was the country's rights that had been violated to a large extent. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines - built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany - were hit by explosions last September and rendered partially dysfunctional. The incident remains under investigation by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, as well as separately by Russia. Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident. In early March, German media disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.

