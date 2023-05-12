https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/medvedev-russia-using-all-tools-to-punish-those-responsible-for-nord-stream-explosions-1110303849.html
Medvedev: Russia Using All Tools to Punish Those Responsible for Nord Stream Explosions
Medvedev: Russia Using All Tools to Punish Those Responsible for Nord Stream Explosions
Russia will continue using any available legal mechanisms to bring to justice those responsible for the Nord Stream explosions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
2023-05-12T20:46+0000
2023-05-12T20:46+0000
2023-05-12T20:42+0000
nord stream sabotage
nord stream
dmitry medvedev
europe
seymour hersh
baltic sea
germany
russia
russian security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
"We will, of course, continue to use all available legal mechanisms to bring perpetrators to justice, but the chances of achieving this on the platforms of international judicial bodies are slim," Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. He also noted that attempts were made to blame Russia for the blasts, while it was the country's rights that had been violated to a large extent. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines - built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany - were hit by explosions last September and rendered partially dysfunctional. The incident remains under investigation by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, as well as separately by Russia. Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident. In early March, German media disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/laughable-claims-by-west-that-kremlin-attacked-itself-similar-to-nord-stream-fallacies-1110075197.html
baltic sea
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian security council deputy chairman dmitry medvedev, russia, nord stream explosions, justice,
russian security council deputy chairman dmitry medvedev, russia, nord stream explosions, justice,
Medvedev: Russia Using All Tools to Punish Those Responsible for Nord Stream Explosions
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia will continue using any available legal mechanisms to bring to justice those responsible for the Nord Stream explosions, although obtaining justice from international judicial bodies is unlikely, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
"We will, of course, continue to use all available legal mechanisms to bring perpetrators to justice, but the chances of achieving this on the platforms of international judicial bodies are slim," Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.
He also noted that attempts were made to blame Russia for the blasts, while it was the country's rights that had been violated to a large extent.
"Contrary to the obvious facts, which point to the involvement of radical groups, European countries have conveniently forgotten their obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Convention against Terrorist Bombings," Medvedev said.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines - built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany - were hit by explosions last September and rendered partially dysfunctional. The incident remains under investigation by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, as well as separately by Russia.
Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.
In early March, German media disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.