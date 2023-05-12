https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/migrants-gather-on-the-us-mexico-border-as-title-42-expires-1110268637.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the expiration of Title 42 and the migration crisis in the US.
Susan Pai: Immigration AttorneyMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystArmen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Former Political Candidate in CA, Conservative CommentatorMelik Abdul: Cohost of Fault LinesScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Immigration Attorney Susan Pai, who discussed the lifting of Title 42 and migration in the US.In the second half of the hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joined to talk about Russia's withdrawal from the Conventional Armed Forces Treaty.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Former Political Candidate in CA, and Conservative Commentator about allegations against the Biden family of foreign influence.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by a cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis along with Melik Abdul, the Cohost of Fault Lines about Trump's CNN town hall.
Migrants Gather on the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Expires
04:14 GMT 12.05.2023 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 12.05.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the expiration of Title 42 and the migration crisis in the U.S.
Susan Pai: Immigration Attorney
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Armen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Former Political Candidate in CA, Conservative Commentator
Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault Lines
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Immigration Attorney Susan Pai, who discussed the lifting of Title 42 and migration in the US.
In the second half of the hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joined to talk about Russia's withdrawal from the Conventional Armed Forces Treaty.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Former Political Candidate in CA, and Conservative Commentator about allegations against the Biden family of foreign influence.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by a cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis along with Melik Abdul, the Cohost of Fault Lines about Trump's CNN town hall.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.