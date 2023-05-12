https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/poland-has-classified-details-on-missile-found-in-april--1110275528.html

Poland Has Classified Details on Missile Found in April

Poland Has Classified Details on Missile Found in April

Poland has classified some information regarding the investigation of a missile that was discovered in late April, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said.

2023-05-12T01:36+0000

2023-05-12T01:36+0000

2023-05-12T01:32+0000

world

mateusz morawiecki

ukraine

russia

poland

polish armed forces

classified information

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101581/28/1015812868_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_e83d4a606c665a949917eb866b9be1f0.jpg

On April 27, the wreckage of an unidentified military object with inscriptions in Russian was found in a forest near the north-central city of Bydgoszcz. Later, Tomasz Piotrovsky, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, said the missile could be involved in an incident that occurred in Polish airspace on December 16, 2022, which required the use of aircraft as well as search and rescue helicopters. Polish media reported on Wednesday that according to a preliminary investigation, the wreckage belonged to a KH-55 missile, a Soviet-made Russian cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Later in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was told about the December missile incident only in late April. "I found out about it around the end of April," he said. Gen. Waldemar Skrzypczak, the former Polish deputy minister of defense, told a broadcaster on Thursday that Poland's politicians were looking for "a scapegoat" among the military for the incident. He noted that he got used to such situations while serving in the Polish army. "I do not recall any case in the postwar history of the Polish armed forces where a politician had the courage to take responsibility. The military has always been to blame, and it always has been this way. The military is ready for it," Skrzypczak said. "Piotrovsky will probably bear it with dignity, but as far as I know Piotrovsky, he must have reported immediately to the Chief of the General Staff [Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak]."Warsaw has been concerned by the possibility of the military conflict in Ukraine spilling over to Poland since its beginning in February 2022, and the alert peaked in November when two missiles fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221121/missile-incident-in-poland-reveals-serious-loophole-in-european-air-defense-germany-warns-1104476535.html

ukraine

russia

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

poland, classified information, investigation, missile, polish deputy foreign minister pawel jablonski,