What is Your Opinion on Border Crisis?
What is Your Opinion on Border Crisis?
Amid the expiration of Title 42 on May, 11, the US-Mexican border experiences a massive surge of illegal immigrants.
Several hundred migrants in US custody gathered outside the bollard fencing on the US-Mexico border late Thursday. About a dozen US Border Patrol and military personnel watched over the migrants as they waited to be transported out of the area to be processed. Following these events, the revision of the US immigration policies targeting asylum-seekers is now highly anticipated.Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please, feel free to take part in our poll!What measures should the US government take to overcome the crisis?
What is Your Opinion on Border Crisis?

Amid the expiration of Title 42 on May, 11, the US-Mexican border experiences a massive surge of illegal immigrants.
Several hundred migrants in US custody gathered outside the bollard fencing on the US-Mexico border late Thursday. About a dozen US Border Patrol and military personnel watched over the migrants as they waited to be transported out of the area to be processed. Following these events, the revision of the US immigration policies targeting asylum-seekers is now highly anticipated.
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please, feel free to take part in our poll!

What measures should the US government take to overcome the crisis?

Votes42
You can also take part in the poll in our channel on Telegram.
