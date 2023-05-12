What is Your Opinion on Border Crisis?
11:33 GMT 12.05.2023 (Updated: 12:21 GMT 12.05.2023)
© AP Photo / Charles KrupaFILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer informs a migrant couple of the location of a legal border station, shortly before they illegally crossed from Champlain, N.Y., to Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, using Roxham Road. In the first nine months of 2022, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada finalized more than 2,700 claims by Mexican asylum seekers. Of those, 1,032 were accepted, 1,256 were rejected; and the remaining 400-plus were either abandoned, withdrawn, or had other outcomes, said Christian Tessier, an IRB spokesperson.
© AP Photo / Charles Krupa
Subscribe
Amid the expiration of Title 42 on May, 11, the US-Mexican border experiences a massive surge of illegal immigrants.
Several hundred migrants in US custody gathered outside the bollard fencing on the US-Mexico border late Thursday. About a dozen US Border Patrol and military personnel watched over the migrants as they waited to be transported out of the area to be processed. Following these events, the revision of the US immigration policies targeting asylum-seekers is now highly anticipated.
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please, feel free to take part in our poll!
What measures should the US government take to overcome the crisis?
You can also take part in the poll in our channel on Telegram.