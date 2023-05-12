https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/poll-what-is-your-opinion-on-migrant-regulation-1110284191.html

What is Your Opinion on Border Crisis?

What is Your Opinion on Border Crisis?

Amid the expiration of Title 42 on May, 11, the US-Mexican border experiences a massive surge of illegal immigrants.

2023-05-12T11:33+0000

2023-05-12T11:33+0000

2023-05-12T12:21+0000

americas

migrant crisis

migrants

us-mexico border

mexico

mexican immigrants

migrant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106016954_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_ef91afec0df481f01191779e638a7651.jpg

Several hundred migrants in US custody gathered outside the bollard fencing on the US-Mexico border late Thursday. About a dozen US Border Patrol and military personnel watched over the migrants as they waited to be transported out of the area to be processed. Following these events, the revision of the US immigration policies targeting asylum-seekers is now highly anticipated.Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please, feel free to take part in our poll!What measures should the US government take to overcome the crisis?You can also take part in the poll in our channel on Telegram.

1

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us-mexican relations, us-mexican border, migrants, migrant policy, migrant crisis