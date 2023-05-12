https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/ready--waiting-russian-soldier-on-ukraines-anticipated-counteroffensive-1110280354.html
‘Ready & Waiting’: Russian Soldier on Ukraine's Anticipated 'Counteroffensive'
‘Ready & Waiting’: Russian Soldier on Ukraine's Anticipated 'Counteroffensive'
The Ukrainian armed forces will not be able to cross the Dnepr River if they launch a counteroffensive, a Russian soldier who is serving at coastal positions near the town of Kakhovka, Kherson Region, said.
2023-05-12T08:46+0000
2023-05-12T08:46+0000
2023-05-12T08:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
kherson
ukraine
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca2549d27ae843fb92a3a0867a63b99.jpg
The Ukrainian armed forces will not be able to cross the Dnepr River if they launch their hyped-up counteroffensive, a Russian soldier who is serving at coastal positions near the town of Kakhovka, Kherson Region, said."We are aware of the counteroffensive. We are waiting and we are ready. The only way Ukrainian forces can counterattack us is by water. If even some forces swim to this shore, they will not be combat-ready at all. Our aviation is active, the artillery is active, we are ready, we will encounter them and the enemy will be defeated," he assured.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry denied information circulating in the media about a "defense breakthrough" in certain sections of the line of contact. In particular, the ministry noted that there was no active action in the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, where this line runs along the Dnepr River. The fact that the situation at the line of contact in Kherson Region is stable, and the military is in their combat positions, was reported by Vladimir Saldo, the region's acting governor.
kherson
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_169f3fbabefc75b5aa539917add093ec.jpg
‘We’re ready’: Russian soldier on anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive
‘We’re ready’: Russian soldier on anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive
2023-05-12T08:46+0000
true
PT0M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, kherson, ukraine, russia, video, видео
russian defense ministry, kherson, ukraine, russia, video, видео
‘Ready & Waiting’: Russian Soldier on Ukraine's Anticipated 'Counteroffensive'
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs more time to start its counteroffensive against Russian forces, because launching it now would lead to numerous casualties.
The Ukrainian armed forces will not be able to cross the Dnepr River if they launch their hyped-up counteroffensive, a Russian soldier who is serving at coastal positions near the town of Kakhovka, Kherson Region, said.
"We are aware of the counteroffensive. We are waiting and we are ready. The only way Ukrainian forces can counterattack us is by water. If even some forces swim to this shore, they will not be combat-ready at all. Our aviation is active, the artillery is active, we are ready, we will encounter them and the enemy will be defeated," he assured.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry denied information circulating in the media about a "defense breakthrough" in certain sections of the line of contact. In particular, the ministry noted that there was no active action in the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, where this line runs along the Dnepr River. The fact that the situation at the line of contact in Kherson Region
is stable, and the military is in their combat positions, was reported by Vladimir Saldo, the region's acting governor.