‘Ready & Waiting’: Russian Soldier on Ukraine's Anticipated 'Counteroffensive'

The Ukrainian armed forces will not be able to cross the Dnepr River if they launch a counteroffensive, a Russian soldier who is serving at coastal positions near the town of Kakhovka, Kherson Region, said.

The Ukrainian armed forces will not be able to cross the Dnepr River if they launch their hyped-up counteroffensive, a Russian soldier who is serving at coastal positions near the town of Kakhovka, Kherson Region, said."We are aware of the counteroffensive. We are waiting and we are ready. The only way Ukrainian forces can counterattack us is by water. If even some forces swim to this shore, they will not be combat-ready at all. Our aviation is active, the artillery is active, we are ready, we will encounter them and the enemy will be defeated," he assured.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry denied information circulating in the media about a "defense breakthrough" in certain sections of the line of contact. In particular, the ministry noted that there was no active action in the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, where this line runs along the Dnepr River. The fact that the situation at the line of contact in Kherson Region is stable, and the military is in their combat positions, was reported by Vladimir Saldo, the region's acting governor.

