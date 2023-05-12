International
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Sputnik International
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, May 12.
Sputnik comes live as Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS). The cosmonauts will continue working with the radiator on the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module, to finally deploy and activate the unit. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS

15:43 GMT 12.05.2023
During the previous spacewalk, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin moved the air lock from the Rassvet Mini-Research Module 1, which had remained in place since the module's launch to the ISS, to the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module using European Robotic Arm manipulator joint system.
Sputnik comes live as Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS).
The cosmonauts will continue working with the radiator on the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module, to finally deploy and activate the unit.
