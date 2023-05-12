https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/russian-cosmonauts-conduct-spacewalk-outside-iss-1110279132.html

Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, May 12.

Sputnik comes live as Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS). The cosmonauts will continue working with the radiator on the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module, to finally deploy and activate the unit. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

