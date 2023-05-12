https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/russians-trust-in-putin-over-80-with-77-performance-approval-rating-poll-reveals-1110287548.html
The majority of Russians, 80.9 percent, trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 77.1 percent of citizens said they approve of his performance, Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) poll results show.
According to the survey, 80.9% of Russians responded with a 'yes' to the question about their direct trust in the Russian president, while 15.1% answered in the negative. In addition, 77.1% of citizens approve of Putin's performance as president, while 14.1% disapprove. The VTsIOM Sputnik Russia poll was conducted from February to May 2023 among 1,600 people aged 18 and over. The sample was based on a complete list of telephone inquires across the Russian Federation. For this random survey, a maximum margin of error with a 95-percent probability did not exceed 1% for data collected over seven days (11,200 people).
Survey: 80% of Russians Trust Putin, 77% Approve of His Work
12.05.2023
The majority of Russians, 80.9% of them, trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 77.1% said they approve of his performance, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) shows.
According to the survey, 80.9% of Russians responded with a 'yes' to the question about their direct trust in the Russian president, while 15.1% answered in the negative. In addition, 77.1% of citizens approve of Putin's performance as president, while 14.1% disapprove.
The VTsIOM Sputnik Russia poll
was conducted from February to May 2023 among 1,600 people aged 18 and over. The sample was based on a complete list of telephone inquires across the Russian Federation.
For this random survey, a maximum margin of error with a 95-percent probability did not exceed 1% for data collected over seven days (11,200 people).