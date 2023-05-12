International
Survey: 80% of Russians Trust Putin, 77% Approve of His Work
Survey: 80% of Russians Trust Putin, 77% Approve of His Work
The majority of Russians, 80.9 percent, trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 77.1 percent of citizens said they approve of his performance, Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) poll results show.
russia
vladimir
russia
russian federation
vladimir putin
vtsiom
According to the survey, 80.9% of Russians responded with a 'yes' to the question about their direct trust in the Russian president, while 15.1% answered in the negative. In addition, 77.1% of citizens approve of Putin's performance as president, while 14.1% disapprove. The VTsIOM Sputnik Russia poll was conducted from February to May 2023 among 1,600 people aged 18 and over. The sample was based on a complete list of telephone inquires across the Russian Federation. For this random survey, a maximum margin of error with a 95-percent probability did not exceed 1% for data collected over seven days (11,200 people).
vladimir
russia
russian federation
trust russian president vladimir putin, russia's public opinion research center
11:59 GMT 12.05.2023
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks by video conference to officials from Crimea, March 17, 2023.
The majority of Russians, 80.9% of them, trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 77.1% said they approve of his performance, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) shows.
According to the survey, 80.9% of Russians responded with a 'yes' to the question about their direct trust in the Russian president, while 15.1% answered in the negative. In addition, 77.1% of citizens approve of Putin's performance as president, while 14.1% disapprove.
The VTsIOM Sputnik Russia poll was conducted from February to May 2023 among 1,600 people aged 18 and over. The sample was based on a complete list of telephone inquires across the Russian Federation.
Vladimir Putin Speaks at Ceremony on Accession of New Territories Into Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Russia
Poll: Putin Trusted by 75% of Russians, 77% Assess President's Performance Positively
16 December 2022, 09:54 GMT
For this random survey, a maximum margin of error with a 95-percent probability did not exceed 1% for data collected over seven days (11,200 people).
