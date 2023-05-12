International
Scientists Uncover Repeating Fast Radio Burst With 'Reversing' Magnetic Field
The origins of fast radio bursts (FRB) have been the subject of intense debate since their discovery in 2007. Now, a new study has given us a glimpse into what... 12.05.2023, Sputnik International
21:34 GMT 12.05.2023
Artist's impression of a fast radio burst FRB 181112 traveling through space and reaching Earth.
Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst FRB 181112 traveling through space and reaching Earth. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
© Wikipedia / ESO/M. Kornmesser
The origins of fast radio bursts (FRB) have been the subject of intense debate since their discovery in 2007. Now, a new study has given us a glimpse into what may be behind the massive, hyper-short bursts of energy.
Scientists have discovered the first persistently active repeating fast radio burst in the universe that changes its magnetic field twice, a new study has revealed.
After 17 months of observation of the strange energy phenomenon, dubbed FRB 20190520B, researchers discovered “the FRB’s Faraday rotation is highly variable and twice changes sign,” and that “the FRB also depolarizes below radio frequencies of about 1 to 3 gigahertz.”
“We interpret these properties as being due to changes in the parallel component of the magnetic field integrated along the line of sight, including reversing direction of the field,” officials wrote in their findings.
Such a phenomenon “could result from propagation through a turbulent magnetized screen of plasma, located 10–5 to 100 parsecs from the FRB source,” according to a news release from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which played a leading role in the project.
“This is consistent with the bursts passing through the stellar wind of a binary companion of the FRB source,” the researchers maintain.
In order for such an effect to be produced, they say the signal would likely have to pass through “the halo of a companion, be it a black hole or a massive star with [solar] winds.”
This handout picture taken on November 3, 2016 and released by CHIME Collaboration on November 4, 2020 shows the CHIME Telescope, located at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, a national facility for astronomy operated by the National Research Council of Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2021
New Type of Radio Telescope Detects Over 500 Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts From Distant Space
10 June 2021, 14:17 GMT
The monitoring of FRB 20190520B was carried out by an international team of researchers using the Parkes telescope in Australia and the Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in the United States.
Officials noted that the treasured FRB was “an ideal target" for the study since “unlike all other FRBs, FRB 20190520B has produced bursts, detectable by at least one and sometimes multiple telescopes, every time it was viewed.”
The study was published Thursday in the journal Science.
