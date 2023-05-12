https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/soulless-cnn-1110276728.html

CNN is now facing backlash for a disastrous town hall meeting in which they hosted former President Donald Trump.

A backlash against Chris Licht, the CEO of CNN, has brought the network to new lows with critics asking how the network will cover the 2024 election after inviting Trump, an indicted former president, to host what was essentially a MAGA rally during its prime-time broadcast.During his appearance, Trump bulldozed over CNN moderator Kaitlin Collins for 70 minutes at St. Anselm College, New Hampshire, and continued to push fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and called E. Jean Carroll—who won a lawsuit against Trump for defamation and battery—a “whack job.”Anderson Cooper, a CNN anchor favored by liberal media, defended on Thursday the network’s decision to hand Trump a public platform as a bipartisan effort.“If we all only listen to those we agree with, it may actually do the opposite. If lies are allowed to go unchecked, as imperfect as our ability to check them is on a stage in real-time, those lies continue and those lies spread,” Cooper said on Thursday.“If you’re angry or upset, I understand. But you have the power to do something about it,” he concluded. “You can actually get involved. You can make a difference, whatever side of the aisle you’re on. After last night, none of us can say, ‘I didn’t know what’s out there. I didn’t know what’s coming.’”Similar to the public's reaction to the Trump town hall, Cooper's remarks have not landed well among viewers.

