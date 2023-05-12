https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/sullivan-tells-chinas-wang-yi-us-wants-to-move-beyond-balloon-incident-1110300515.html

Sullivan Tells China's Wang Yi US Wants to 'Move Beyond' Balloon Incident

The US is looking to reestablish high-level ties with China, put largely on hold after the US detected and shot down what it claimed was a spy balloon dispatched by the Chinese government to soar over US soil.

The US is further looking to reestablish its high-level ties with the People's Republic of China (PRC), put largely on hold for more than three months after the US detected and shot down what it claimed was a spy balloon dispatched by the Chinese government to soar over US soil.That was the message of White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan at a series of meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in Vienna, Austria, with Wang Yi, the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat who leads the Communist Party of China’s foreign affairs bureau."This meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition," an official White House readout of the meeting said. "The two sides agreed to maintain this important strategic channel of communication to advance these objectives, building on the engagement between [Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping] in Bali,” which happened on the sidelines of the G20 summit last November.A report in China's Global Times, also based on an anonymous Chinese diplomatic source, revealed the talks went on for 10 hours and covered a wide range of topics, including the balloon incident, ongoing tensions over American support for Taiwan, US moves in what it calls the "Indo-Pacific" region, and the conflict in Ukraine.Shared ConcernsZhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University, was quoted in Chinese media as saying the meeting was "timely and necessary."Sullivan's meeting with Wang was not the only such encounter this week, either, with Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday. At that meeting as well, both sides reaffirmed their desire to return to the consensus reached between Biden and Xi in Bali in November: to compete, but not let things get out of hand."[We] hope the US will reflect deeply, meet China halfway, and push China-US relations out of the predicament and back on track."Rocky RelationsThe downing of the balloon off the South Carolina coast came after tracking the object’s flight across the continental United States and Canada for several days, and culminated in US accusations that the balloon's purpose was strategic surveillance. After, a momentary "balloon hysteria" gripped US and Canadian defense officials, with multiple unidentified objects being downed in the skies along their respective border regions.Beijing confirmed the first balloon was Chinese in origin, but claimed it was a civilian scientific balloon over which it had lost control, and denied any intelligence-gathering purpose behind it. Washington alleged the balloon was just one part of a vast Chinese spying program based on lighter-than-air craft due to the difficulty of detecting them. Blinken, scheduled to travel to Beijing for talks with Wang, Qin, and Xi, suddenly postponed his trip, saying the timing was not appropriate.Taiwan figures strongly in US strategy plans for what it calls "great power competition" with Russia and China, which are based on the idea that Beijing and Moscow are seeking to upend the postwar international order led by the United States.

