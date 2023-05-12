https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/trump-cnn-town-hall-title-42-deadline-pentagon-ai-use-1110272119.html

Trump CNN Town Hall, Title 42 Deadline, Pentagon AI Use

Trump CNN Town Hall, Title 42 Deadline, Pentagon AI Use

CNN fumbles its townhall with former President Donald Trump, and the Supreme Court lets California set pork standards after all.

International human rights activist, organizer, political analyst Ajamu Baraka joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the end of Title 42 and the Biden administration’s plans for immigration control, calls on Biden from his own party to ease sanctions and improve relations with Cuba and Venezuela, Washington's current relationship with Caracas, and a revelation regarding the relationship between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, and what’s next for Dianne Feinstein’s future in Washington.Software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky discusses why the Pentagon would want an AI chatbot and whether technological advances developed by the Department of Defense could really lessen bloodshed. She also breaks down the private online spying industry, getting into its shady tactics and the political implications of longrunning online surveillance.President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses the implications of having corporations and huge insurers purchase primary care practices, the risk of allowing insurance companies to own pharmacies and primary care doctors, and why the most advanced biomedical technology in the United States doesn’t translate to the best health outcomes.The Misfits also discuss Nina Jankowicz’s defamation lawsuit against Fox, what trouble Congressman George Santos is facing, a Senate letter to JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon regarding Jeffrey Epstein, and CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

