Trump Dominates the CNN Townhall and the Establishment Reacts by Demanding More Censorship

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter, and Southwest pilots voting to authorize a strike.

Trump Dominates the CNN Townhall and the Establishment React by Demanding More Censorship

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Donald Trump says He Wants to End the Killing in Ukraine, Is Joe Biden a Legitimate President ?, and Robert F. Kennedy is a Different Candidate. Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | The Debt Ceiling, Democrats Support Open Borders, and the 2024 Election.In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the Kennedy family legacy, Donald Trump annoys the establishment, and Donald Trump shows he's the top Republican candidate for President. Jamarl discussed his origins in political streaming and how legacy media has been surpassed by streamers. Jamarl spoke about his approval of the Robert F. Kennedy Presidential run and the reactions from the Donald Trump town hall.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Donald Trump town hall, pro-life conservatives, and the media ignoring the Biden family crimes. Scottie criticized Donald Trump Jr. 's defense of Bud Light and how conservatives need to rally more against woke policies. Scottie talked about the Nashville school shooting and the need for conservatives to move from liberal states.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

