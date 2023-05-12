International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/trump-dominates-the-cnn-townhall-and-the-establishment-reacts-by-demanding-more-censorship-1110273841.html
Trump Dominates the CNN Townhall and the Establishment Reacts by Demanding More Censorship
Trump Dominates the CNN Townhall and the Establishment Reacts by Demanding More Censorship
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter, and Southwest pilots voting to authorize a strike.
2023-05-12T04:52+0000
2023-05-12T11:44+0000
the backstory
radio
ukraine
proud boys
twitter
cnn
msnbc
tennessee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110273684_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4672da35090aba2541f1c040180c5e6c.png
Trump Dominates the CNN Townhall and the Establishment React by Demanding More Censorship
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter, and Southwest pilots voting to authorize a strike.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Donald Trump says He Wants to End the Killing in Ukraine, Is Joe Biden a Legitimate President ?, and Robert F. Kennedy is a Different Candidate. Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | The Debt Ceiling, Democrats Support Open Borders, and the 2024 Election.In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the Kennedy family legacy, Donald Trump annoys the establishment, and Donald Trump shows he's the top Republican candidate for President. Jamarl discussed his origins in political streaming and how legacy media has been surpassed by streamers. Jamarl spoke about his approval of the Robert F. Kennedy Presidential run and the reactions from the Donald Trump town hall.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Donald Trump town hall, pro-life conservatives, and the media ignoring the Biden family crimes. Scottie criticized Donald Trump Jr. 's defense of Bud Light and how conservatives need to rally more against woke policies. Scottie talked about the Nashville school shooting and the need for conservatives to move from liberal states.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110273684_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_38f8fcd90546a61bab154dfe2ec79bd4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, what are the crimes of biden family, robert f. kennedy presidential run
the backstory, what are the crimes of biden family, robert f. kennedy presidential run

Trump Dominates the CNN Townhall and the Establishment Reacts by Demanding More Censorship

04:52 GMT 12.05.2023 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 12.05.2023)
The Backstory
Trump Dominates the CNN Townhall and the Establishment React by Demanding More Censorship
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter, and Southwest pilots voting to authorize a strike.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Donald Trump says He Wants to End the Killing in Ukraine, Is Joe Biden a Legitimate President ?, and Robert F. Kennedy is a Different Candidate.

Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | The Debt Ceiling, Democrats Support Open Borders, and the 2024 Election.
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the Kennedy family legacy, Donald Trump annoys the establishment, and Donald Trump shows he's the top Republican candidate for President. Jamarl discussed his origins in political streaming and how legacy media has been surpassed by streamers. Jamarl spoke about his approval of the Robert F. Kennedy Presidential run and the reactions from the Donald Trump town hall.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Donald Trump town hall, pro-life conservatives, and the media ignoring the Biden family crimes. Scottie criticized Donald Trump Jr. 's defense of Bud Light and how conservatives need to rally more against woke policies. Scottie talked about the Nashville school shooting and the need for conservatives to move from liberal states.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала