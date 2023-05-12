International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/turkish-interior-minister-accuses-united-states-of-meddling-in-turkish-elections-1110280228.html
Turkish Interior Minister Accuses United States of Meddling in Turkish Elections
Turkish Interior Minister Accuses United States of Meddling in Turkish Elections
The United States is meddling in elections in Turkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.
2023-05-12T06:57+0000
2023-05-12T06:57+0000
world
suleyman soylu
turkiye
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109652374_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e5c37f93c1bb4309955ccb97ab3c3dc6.jpg
"The United States is meddling in these elections ... Everyone in this country already knows this, US President [Joe Biden] himself declares this. The attack on [presidential candidate of Turkiye and leader of the Memleket party] Muharrem Ince ... it is clear where it came from, it is clear where it was coordinated. This is America. In recent days, Biden has stepped up his people in Turkiye,” Soylu said in an interview. Ince announced on Thursday the withdrawal of his candidacy three days before the election.On May 3, Soylu said that the US would attempt a presidential coup during the upcoming election in order to finish what was started in July 2016, when a failed attempt to remove Erdogan from office took place, which Soylu also blamed on the US. On Wednesday, Soylu said Western media's manipulations regarding the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye is a realization of the United States' plan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/turkish-opposition-may-draw-turkey-into-ukraine-crisis-if-it-wins-elections---top-diplomat-1109671738.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109652374_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9dad9722d82feab35efe26cc6003ba2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkish interior minister, meddling in turkish elections
turkish interior minister, meddling in turkish elections

Turkish Interior Minister Accuses United States of Meddling in Turkish Elections

06:57 GMT 12.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOURTurkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu delivers a speech. File photo.
Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu delivers a speech. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The United States is meddling in elections in Turkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.
"The United States is meddling in these elections ... Everyone in this country already knows this, US President [Joe Biden] himself declares this. The attack on [presidential candidate of Turkiye and leader of the Memleket party] Muharrem Ince ... it is clear where it came from, it is clear where it was coordinated. This is America. In recent days, Biden has stepped up his people in Turkiye,” Soylu said in an interview.
Ince announced on Thursday the withdrawal of his candidacy three days before the election.
People walk past banners with the photograph of Turkish CHP party leader and Nation Alliance's presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Presidential elections in Turkey are scheduled to take place on May 14. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
World
Turkish Opposition May Draw Turkiye Into Ukraine Crisis If It Wins Elections - Top Diplomat
19 April, 20:44 GMT
On May 3, Soylu said that the US would attempt a presidential coup during the upcoming election in order to finish what was started in July 2016, when a failed attempt to remove Erdogan from office took place, which Soylu also blamed on the US. On Wednesday, Soylu said Western media's manipulations regarding the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye is a realization of the United States' plan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала