Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Troops Crush Ukrainian Defenses in Donetsk Region
Russian forces used unmanned aerial vehicles to manage and direct the fire during the operation in real time.
During the Russian offensive at the Spornoye settlement zone, in Donetsk's north, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a strategic defense point to the units of Russia's Yug group. The attacking force was supported by armored units furnished with T-90, T-80, T-72B3 main battle tanks, and BMP-2 IFVs.The Russian military managed to take control of the village of Spornoye and the defense post, wiping out dozens of Ukrainian soldiers, machine gun nests, and approaching Ukrainian reinforcements.
Watch Russian Troops Crush Ukrainian Defenses in Donetsk Region

11:40 GMT 12.05.2023
Russian forces used unmanned aerial vehicles to manage and direct fire during the operation in real time.
During the Russian offensive at the Spornoye settlement zone, in Donetsk's north, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a strategic defense point to the units of Russia's Yug group. The attacking force was supported by armored units furnished with T-90, T-80, T-72B3 main battle tanks, and BMP-2 IFVs.
The Russian military managed to take control of the village of Spornoye and the defense post, wiping out dozens of Ukrainian soldiers, machine gun nests, and approaching Ukrainian reinforcements.
