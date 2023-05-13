https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/another-us-bank-is-on-the-brink-of-collapse-1110299079.html

Another US Bank is on the Brink of Collapse

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the US economy as another bank is on the brink of collapse.

Another US Bank is on The Brink of Collapse On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the state of the U.S. economy as another bank is on the brink of collapse.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentChristopher Rivera - Sputnik CorrespondentHamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani JournalistMisty Winston - Political Activist & Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowMark Frost - Economist, Professor, & ConsultantIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Margnier joined Fault Lines to discuss Turkiye’s presidential elections as current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faces his biggest challenge yet.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Sputnik Correspondent Christopher Rivera about the migration crisis along the US-Mexico border now that the Covid-19 era Title 42 restrictions expired.Later in the second hour, Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam spoke with the team about former PM Imran Khan's release on bail after his arrest triggered nationwide protests.In the third hour, Misty Winston joined the Fault Lines team to discuss ex-DHS disinformation tsar Nina Jankowicz suing Fox News alleging defamation.Later in the final hour, economist Mark Frost spoke with the Fault Lines team about the state of the US economy as another American bank is on the brink of collapse.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

