International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/azeri-leader-eu-senior-official-discuss-gas-renewables-1110331862.html
Azeri Leader, EU Senior Official Discuss Gas, Renewables
Azeri Leader, EU Senior Official Discuss Gas, Renewables
President Ilham Aliyev met with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and other EU members in Brussels on Saturday to discuss Azeri gas exports and renewables to the EU after they chose to ditch Russian gas last year.
2023-05-13T22:23+0000
2023-05-13T22:23+0000
energy crisis in europe
energy
energy crisis
renewable energy
renewable energy
european union (eu)
gas
gas supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110331704_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f5e81ecc6d0420ebd9d9e6a1c30422f.jpg
"During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy," the Azeri presidency said. On the green energy, the two agreed that this area of cooperation had "great prospects." The European Union turned to the South Caucasus nation after vowing last year to ditch Russian gas in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Top EU officials have been touring Asia and northern Africa in search of alternative sources as high energy prices battered Europe. European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen traveled to Azerbaijan in July to secure a strategic energy partnership deal with Baku, which is bidding on the Southern Gas Corridor link between the Caspian region and Europe to bring more Azeri gas to the lucrative European market.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110331704_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e36b9928467b2bf8f4e2088124d9c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ilham aliyev, azerbaijan, european union, energy, belgium
ilham aliyev, azerbaijan, european union, energy, belgium

Azeri Leader, EU Senior Official Discuss Gas, Renewables

22:23 GMT 13.05.2023
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberAzerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev briefs the media during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev briefs the media during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Azeri President Ilham Aliyev met with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Saturday to discuss Azeri gas exports to the European Union and their cooperation on renewables.
"During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy," the Azeri presidency said.
On the green energy, the two agreed that this area of cooperation had "great prospects."
Aliyev, who came to Belgium ahead of three-corner talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU chief Charles Michel on Sunday, said he was pleased to see Azeri gas supplies "covering a wider geography in the European area."
The European Union turned to the South Caucasus nation after vowing last year to ditch Russian gas in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Top EU officials have been touring Asia and northern Africa in search of alternative sources as high energy prices battered Europe.
European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen traveled to Azerbaijan in July to secure a strategic energy partnership deal with Baku, which is bidding on the Southern Gas Corridor link between the Caspian region and Europe to bring more Azeri gas to the lucrative European market.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала