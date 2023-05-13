https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/azeri-leader-eu-senior-official-discuss-gas-renewables-1110331862.html

Azeri Leader, EU Senior Official Discuss Gas, Renewables

President Ilham Aliyev met with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and other EU members in Brussels on Saturday to discuss Azeri gas exports and renewables to the EU after they chose to ditch Russian gas last year.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy," the Azeri presidency said. On the green energy, the two agreed that this area of cooperation had "great prospects." The European Union turned to the South Caucasus nation after vowing last year to ditch Russian gas in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Top EU officials have been touring Asia and northern Africa in search of alternative sources as high energy prices battered Europe. European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen traveled to Azerbaijan in July to secure a strategic energy partnership deal with Baku, which is bidding on the Southern Gas Corridor link between the Caspian region and Europe to bring more Azeri gas to the lucrative European market.

