https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/biden-white-house-claims-they-are-not-releasing-mass-amounts-migrants-into-the-us-1110304791.html

Biden White House Claims They are Not Releasing Mass Amounts Migrants Into the US

Biden White House Claims They are Not Releasing Mass Amounts Migrants Into the US

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Baltimore blaming Kia and Hyundai for making cars too easy to steal, and the US State Department threatening Georgia with sanctions.

2023-05-13T04:02+0000

2023-05-13T04:02+0000

2023-05-13T09:32+0000

the backstory

radio

nbc

twitter

wef

title 42

chicago

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110304634_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a26f2baef6cc1fa6032691f71853509b.png

Biden White House Claims They are not Releasing Mass Amounts Migrants into the US On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Baltimore blaming Kia and Hyundai for making cars too easy to steal, and the US State Department threatening Georgia with sanctions.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Elon Musk Announces a New CEO of Twitter, Local Election Results in the United Kingdom, and Robert F. Kennedy Attacks the CIATyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Legacy Media Spit their Venom at Americans, The Left Distorts Reality, and The Access Hollywood TapeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the new CEO for Twitter, the media are forced to focus on illegal immigration, and local elections in the UK. Ian described the results of the local elections in the United Kingdom and the Green party holding extreme energy positions. Ian discussed the possibility of Joe Biden pardoning Hunter Biden and the Biden financial records exposed by the GOP.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Florida Republicans, Mike Pence, and the consultant class of politics. Tyler discussed his pleasure with Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz and former Vice President Mike Pence criticized for attempting to run for President in 2024. Tyler talked about the media narratives and how Donald Trump destroyed the CNN media narratives.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

chicago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio, nbc, twitter, wef, title 42, chicago, gop, аудио