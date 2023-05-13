https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/billionaire-austin-russell-buying-majority-stake-in-forbes---reports-1110309288.html
Austin Russell, a 28-year-old billionaire and CEO of electric vehicle technology company Luminar Technologies, says he is purchasing a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings, according to media reports.
Russell has agreed to acquire an 82% majority stake in the media firm, with the deal valuing Forbes at nearly $800 million, the newspaper said on Friday. Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments will retain a minority stake in the company. According to media reports, Russell does not plan to influence day-to-day news coverage by Forbes, but is planning to focus on the company's growth and philanthropy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austin Russell, a 28-year-old billionaire and CEO of electric vehicle technology company Luminar Technologies, says he is purchasing a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings, according to media reports.
Russell has agreed to acquire an 82% majority stake in the media firm, with the deal valuing Forbes
at nearly $800 million, the newspaper said on Friday.
Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments will retain a minority stake in the company.
According to media reports, Russell does not plan to influence day-to-day news coverage by Forbes, but is planning to focus on the company’s growth and philanthropy.