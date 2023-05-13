International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/billionaire-austin-russell-buying-majority-stake-in-forbes---reports-1110309288.html
Billionaire Austin Russell Buying Majority Stake in Forbes - Reports
Billionaire Austin Russell Buying Majority Stake in Forbes - Reports
Austin Russell, a 28-year-old billionaire and CEO of electric vehicle technology company Luminar Technologies, says he is purchasing a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings, according to media reports.
2023-05-13T04:57+0000
2023-05-13T04:58+0000
beyond politics
forbes
philanthropy
billionaire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110308940_0:0:3019:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef1b5323f4c41c2638d445eab113bd0.jpg
Russell has agreed to acquire an 82% majority stake in the media firm, with the deal valuing Forbes at nearly $800 million, the newspaper said on Friday. Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments will retain a minority stake in the company. According to media reports, Russell does not plan to influence day-to-day news coverage by Forbes, but is planning to focus on the company’s growth and philanthropy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220927/forbes-net-worth-of-wealthiest-americans-drops-for-first-time-since-great-recession-1101282670.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110308940_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f577adc387c120b67a41186301db74e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
billionaire austin russell, stake in forbes, forbes global media holdings
billionaire austin russell, stake in forbes, forbes global media holdings

Billionaire Austin Russell Buying Majority Stake in Forbes - Reports

04:57 GMT 13.05.2023 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 13.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankForbes logo
Forbes logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austin Russell, a 28-year-old billionaire and CEO of electric vehicle technology company Luminar Technologies, says he is purchasing a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings, according to media reports.
Russell has agreed to acquire an 82% majority stake in the media firm, with the deal valuing Forbes at nearly $800 million, the newspaper said on Friday.
Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments will retain a minority stake in the company.
US Dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
Americas
Forbes: Net Worth of Wealthiest Americans Drops for First Time Since Great Recession
27 September 2022, 14:37 GMT
According to media reports, Russell does not plan to influence day-to-day news coverage by Forbes, but is planning to focus on the company’s growth and philanthropy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала