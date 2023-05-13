https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ex-cia-chief-on-hunter-biden-title-42-expires-imran-khan-released-1110302840.html

Ex-CIA Chief on Hunter Biden, Title 42 Expires, Imran Khan Released

Ex-CIA Chief on Hunter Biden, Title 42 Expires, Imran Khan Released

Elon Musk finds a replacement CEO for Twitter, and middle class Americans struggle to find housing.

Ex-CIA Chief on Hunter Biden, Title 42 Expires, Imran Khan Released Elon Musk finds a replacement CEO for Twitter, and middle class Americans struggle to find housing.

Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss private online spies tracking groups that oppose vaccine mandates, the US selling weapons to at least 57% of the worlds autocratic countries, sexual assault at the CIA, charges in the death of Jordan Neely, expectations for the Turkish presidential election, and a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the United States.Immigration lawyer Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses migration policy changes after the end of Title 42, whether the Biden administration's paths to asylum are realistic in their scope, and if these policies are politically wise for Democrats, and the ways in which cities have been dealing with migrant influxes across the country.Editor of the Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s release after protests calling for his freedom, the control the Pakistani military has exerted over the country’s government and society, how Khan has pivoted to favoring civilian rule over military, and how his legal travails this week has led to an increase in his popularity.The Misfits also discuss where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fits into the GOP presidential primary as former President Donald Trump continues to survive legal and media controversies, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a compostable toilet concept, BoJo identity fraud, and a YouTuber charged with a felony for intentionally crashing a plane.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

