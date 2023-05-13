https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ex-cia-chief-on-hunter-biden-title-42-expires-imran-khan-released-1110302840.html
Ex-CIA Chief on Hunter Biden, Title 42 Expires, Imran Khan Released
Ex-CIA Chief on Hunter Biden, Title 42 Expires, Imran Khan Released
Elon Musk finds a replacement CEO for Twitter, and middle class Americans struggle to find housing.
2023-05-13T04:04+0000
2023-05-13T04:04+0000
2023-05-13T09:42+0000
political misfits
radio
donald trump
pakistan
turkey
immigration
russia
cia
hunter biden
title 42
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110302683_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9d6968151d1393fd87cf9164bad78948.png
Ex-CIA Chief on Hunter Biden, Title 42 Expires, Imran Khan Released
Elon Musk finds a replacement CEO for Twitter, and middle class Americans struggle to find housing.
Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss private online spies tracking groups that oppose vaccine mandates, the US selling weapons to at least 57% of the worlds autocratic countries, sexual assault at the CIA, charges in the death of Jordan Neely, expectations for the Turkish presidential election, and a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the United States.Immigration lawyer Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses migration policy changes after the end of Title 42, whether the Biden administration's paths to asylum are realistic in their scope, and if these policies are politically wise for Democrats, and the ways in which cities have been dealing with migrant influxes across the country.Editor of the Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s release after protests calling for his freedom, the control the Pakistani military has exerted over the country’s government and society, how Khan has pivoted to favoring civilian rule over military, and how his legal travails this week has led to an increase in his popularity.The Misfits also discuss where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fits into the GOP presidential primary as former President Donald Trump continues to survive legal and media controversies, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a compostable toilet concept, BoJo identity fraud, and a YouTuber charged with a felony for intentionally crashing a plane.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
pakistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110302683_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8d20807970af476f4a6713340907ea.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
hunter biden, laptop from hell, biden family, title 42, imran khan
hunter biden, laptop from hell, biden family, title 42, imran khan
Ex-CIA Chief on Hunter Biden, Title 42 Expires, Imran Khan Released
04:04 GMT 13.05.2023 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 13.05.2023)
Elon Musk finds a replacement CEO for Twitter, and middle class Americans struggle to find housing.
Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss private online spies tracking groups that oppose vaccine mandates, the US selling weapons to at least 57% of the worlds autocratic countries, sexual assault at the CIA, charges in the death of Jordan Neely, expectations for the Turkish presidential election, and a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the United States.
Immigration lawyer Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses migration policy changes after the end of Title 42, whether the Biden administration's paths to asylum are realistic in their scope, and if these policies are politically wise for Democrats, and the ways in which cities have been dealing with migrant influxes across the country.
Editor of the Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s release after protests calling for his freedom, the control the Pakistani military has exerted over the country’s government and society, how Khan has pivoted to favoring civilian rule over military, and how his legal travails this week has led to an increase in his popularity.
The Misfits also discuss where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fits into the GOP presidential primary as former President Donald Trump continues to survive legal and media controversies, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a compostable toilet concept, BoJo identity fraud, and a YouTuber charged with a felony for intentionally crashing a plane.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.