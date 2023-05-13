https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/g7-finance-ministers-confirm-commitment-to-financially-support-ukraine-as-long-as-needed-1110310908.html

G7 Finance Ministers Confirm Commitment to Financially Support Ukraine as Long as Needed

G7 Finance Ministers Confirm Commitment to Financially Support Ukraine as Long as Needed

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors confirmed on Saturday their commitment to support Kiev "for as long as it takes" and address urgent financial needs of Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

2023-05-13T06:55+0000

2023-05-13T06:55+0000

2023-05-13T06:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

g7

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110254953_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_19fb013a2f8f68ae39e79847cf73d0e1.jpg

"We reiterate our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes and are united in our condemnation of Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine," they said in a joint communique released following the three-day meeting in Japan’s Niigata, adding that they are "strongly committed to continue addressing Ukraine’s urgent short-term financing needs, as well as supporting its neighboring and other severely affected countries." The participants of the G7 summit also reaffirmed their support for international cooperation as a means for solving global economic problems, adding that they reject "Russia’s repeated false narrative" about the negative impact of sanctions on food and energy security. The allocated funds, the G7 finance ministers believe, will help to restore Ukraine's critical infrastructure and ensure the normal functioning of its government, the provision of basic services and the economic stabilization. Besides, the G7 member states' representatives confirmed their intention to maintain the anti-Russian sanctions regime. The parties also intends to continue closely monitor cross-border transactions between Russia and other countries, as well as analyze "the effectiveness of the price caps on Russian crude oil and petroleum products to ensure the measure delivers on its objectives."

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g7 finance ministers, financial needs of ukraine