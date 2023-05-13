https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/house-gop-demand-gaffe-prone-biden-renounce-2024-bid-or-submit-to-cognitive-test-1110311153.html
US President Joe Biden should either consent to a cognitive test, or drop out of the 2024 race for reelection, a group of at least 61 Republicans have demanded in a letter.
US President Joe Biden should either consent to a cognitive test, or drop out of the 2024 race for reelection, a group of at least 61 Republicans have demanded.The House GOP are concerned regarding the 80-year-old gaffe-prone Democrat’s "current cognitive state and ability to serve another term as President."The 46th POTUS officially indicated that was going to run in the presidential election next year in a tweet posted on April 25, portentously saying he needed to “finish the job." Inaugurated as US president at the age of 78, Biden is the oldest sitting POTUS in history. If he manages to win the 2024 election, he is going to be 82 years old at the beginning of his second term and 86 by the end.The missive noted that Biden has "failed to respond” to any previous letters on the issue, and ignored the demands of over 50 Members of Congress to “take a cognitive exam."Concerns regarding Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities had surfaced when he first announced his bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, the Republicans said, but by now they have been amplified by the myriad of gaffes, misstatements, and bizarre behavior that everyone has witnessed from the octogenarian.The GOP group cited a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll that found 57% of voters "do not believe you are mentally fit to serve as President or have doubts about your mental fitness."The Republicans concluded by underscoring that it was the right of US citizens to have "absolute confidence in their President and know that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief."Incidentally, earlier, Ronny Jackson, who was employed as presidential physician by both Donald Trump and Barack Obama, accused the US administration of concealing reports on the mental health of President Joe Biden. After a recent physical examination found him "fit for duty," Jackson seized upon presidential physician Kevin O'Connor's words that Biden was a "healthy, vigorous" 80-year old man.Incidentally, unlike the case with Biden, Donald Trump's then-physician Jackson gave reporters an opportunity to grill him amid critics' attacks on Trump over his perceived health and mental failings. Last year, dozens of GOP lawmakers called on Joe Biden to "follow the example set by former President Trump” and take a cognitive test. Trump himself has repeatedly demanded a drug test for 'Sleepy Joe,' before or after their debates in late 2020. The Republican ex-POTUS also boasted about how he had "aced" a "very hard" cognitive test which included checking his ability to name exotic animals and repeat basic sentences aloud.Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley ruffled feathers at the WH when she proposed in February to introduce mental competency tests for politicians over age 75. FLOTUS Jill Biden dismissed Haley's suggestion as "ridiculous."Meanwhile, people online can rely on Joe Biden to offer them ample opportunity to troll him over his frequent gaffes and weird gestures.o
Rep Ronny Jackson, who previously served as the presidential physician for both Donald Trump and Barack Obama, has long expressed concern over Joe Biden's mental acuity, citing numerous instances where he appeared confused, made verbal slip-ups, false claims, or puzzling gestures.
US President Joe Biden should either consent to a cognitive test
, or drop out of the 2024 race for reelection, a group of at least 61 Republicans have demanded.
The House GOP are concerned regarding the 80-year-old gaffe-prone Democrat’s "current cognitive state and ability to serve another term as President."
The 46th POTUS officially indicated that was going to run in the presidential election next year in a tweet posted on April 25, portentously saying he needed to “finish the job." Inaugurated as US president at the age of 78, Biden is the oldest sitting POTUS in history. If he manages to win the 2024 election, he is going to be 82 years old at the beginning of his second term and 86 by the end.
"We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should document and demonstrate sound mental abilities… While you have undergone two physical exams during your presidency, one on November 19, 2021, and another on February 16, 2023, there is no indication you have had any cognitive assessment, or if you have, such results were concealed from the public," the Republicans wrote in their letter, spearheaded by Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, an ex-White House physician.
The missive noted that Biden has "failed to respond” to any previous letters on the issue, and ignored the demands of over 50 Members of Congress to “take a cognitive exam."
Concerns regarding Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities had surfaced when he first announced his bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, the Republicans said, but by now they have been amplified by the myriad of gaffes, misstatements, and bizarre behavior that everyone has witnessed from the octogenarian.
“Over the past two years, public appearances where you shuffle your feet, trip when you walk, slur your words, forget names, lose your train of thought, and appear momentarily confused have become more of a common occurrence. These incidents are so common and noticeable that if you search ‘Biden gaffes’ online, over 14,000,000 results appear," the lawmakers wrote.
The GOP group cited a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll that found 57% of voters "do not believe you are mentally fit to serve as President or have doubts about your mental fitness."
The Republicans concluded by underscoring that it was the right of US citizens to have "absolute confidence in their President and know that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief."
Incidentally, earlier, Ronny Jackson, who was employed as presidential physician by both Donald Trump and Barack Obama, accused the US administration of concealing reports on the mental health of President Joe Biden. After a recent physical examination
found him "fit for duty," Jackson seized upon presidential physician Kevin O'Connor's words that Biden
was a "healthy, vigorous" 80-year old man.
"The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson told the media in February.
Incidentally, unlike the case with Biden, Donald Trump's then-physician Jackson gave reporters an opportunity to grill him amid critics' attacks on Trump over his perceived health and mental failings. Last year, dozens of GOP lawmakers called on Joe Biden to "follow the example set by former President Trump
” and take a cognitive test. Trump himself has repeatedly demanded
a drug test for 'Sleepy Joe,' before or after their debates in late 2020
. The Republican ex-POTUS also boasted about how he had "aced" a "very hard" cognitive test which included checking his ability to name exotic animals and repeat basic sentences aloud.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley ruffled feathers at the WH when she proposed in February to introduce mental competency tests for politicians over age 75. FLOTUS Jill Biden dismissed Haley's suggestion as "ridiculous."
Meanwhile, people online can rely on Joe Biden to offer them ample opportunity to troll him over his frequent gaffes
and weird gestures.
