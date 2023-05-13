https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/people-flood-kizilay-square-in-istanbul-for-erdogans-final-campaign-rally-1110322343.html

People Flood Kizilay Square in Istanbul for Erdogan's Final Campaign Rally

People Flood Kizilay Square in Istanbul for Erdogan's Final Campaign Rally

Supporters of incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have thronged Kizilay Square in his home neighborhood of Kasimpasa in Istanbul where his final campaign rally is taking place on the eve of crucial presidential and parliamentary elections, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

2023-05-13T16:19+0000

2023-05-13T16:19+0000

2023-05-13T16:19+0000

world

turkiye

recep tayyip erdogan

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110322181_86:0:1112:577_1920x0_80_0_0_10dae20f9540697a7295c53c1279ec12.jpg

The rally kicked off at 3:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT), but the square was already packed with people 30 minutes before the start. Turkish flags and campaign posters for Erdogan can be seen everywhere. Those wishing to participate in the rally have to go through a two-step security check as they are first manually checked by presumably plainclothes police officers and then walk through a metal detector flanked by special forces soldiers. Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. The second round, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

People Flood Kizilay Square in Istanbul for Erdogan's Final Campaign Rally People Flood Kizilay Square in Istanbul for Erdogan's Final Campaign Rally 2023-05-13T16:19+0000 true PT0M56S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey presidential election, president recep tayyip erdogan, rally in erdogan support, istanbul, video