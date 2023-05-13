https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/pope-francis-receives-ukraines-zelensky-in-vatican-1110330065.html

Pope Francis Receives Ukraine's Zelensky in Vatican

Pope Francis Receives Ukraine's Zelensky in Vatican

Pope Francis had a 40-minute audience in the Vatican with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Rome earlier on Saturday, the Holy See said.

2023-05-13T18:05+0000

2023-05-13T18:05+0000

2023-05-13T18:57+0000

world

holy see

vatican

pope francis

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110329899_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d8767070882ce90ba3a771c74841ebb4.jpg

Journalists accredited at the Vatican learned that the meeting took place not in the Apostolic Palace, where the pontiff receives heads of state and government who arrive on official visits, but in the Paul VI Audience Hall, which is usually used for general audiences. A source at the Holy See told Sputnik earlier that the visit was private and had been agreed at the last minute. Zelensky and Pope Francis discussed issues concerning the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine during the 40-minute audience, according to the Holy See press office. "Both agreed on the need to continue humanitarian efforts to support the population. The Pope particularly stressed the urgent need for 'gestures of humanity' towards the most vulnerable people, the innocent victims of the conflict," the statement said, adding that the pontiff "pledged his constant prayers, evidenced by his numerous public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace, since February last year."Pope Francis thanked Zelensky for the visit, while the latter responded that it was a great honor for him to meet the Catholic leader. They also exchanged presents, with the Ukrainian president gifting an icon of Our Lady painted on a fragment of a bulletproof vest, while the pontiff gave a bronze sculpture of an olive branch. It was Zelensky's second visit to the Vatican since taking office in 2019. After his first meeting with Pope Francis in 2020, the president stressed he was "inspired by the discussion on peace in Ukraine" and invited the pontiff to Kiev. Earlier on Saturday, Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.Meloni said that Rome will support Kiev when it decides that the time has come to start peace negotiations with Moscow."We support a diplomatic solution to the conflict and will lend Kiev all support it needs when it decides that conditions are right for launching any kind of negotiations," she said after a meeting with the visiting Ukrainian president.Zelensky told a press conference he had raised his government's "peace formula" and military cooperation during the meeting with the right-wing Italian prime minister. He said they discussed "very important solutions" for bolstering Ukrainian air defenses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/pope-francis-hints-at-vaticans-secret-mission-in-ukraine--1110002858.html

vatican

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pope francis, zelensky, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, vatican, holy see