International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/press-conference-after-eu-indo-pacific-ministerial-forum-in-stockholm-1110310225.html
Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm
Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm
Sputnik is live as Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles hold a joint press conference following the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm.
2023-05-13T16:22+0000
2023-05-13T16:22+0000
world
josep borrell
stockholm
european union (eu)
forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108161560_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_79f992ba2342d125276fda32f8a13b31.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Stockholm as Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hold a joint press conference after the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum. During their two-day talks, the foreign ministers are discussing the Ukraine conflict and EU-China relations.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
stockholm
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm
Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm
2023-05-13T16:22+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108161560_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_25025fa871bf3ac25bb2cc9bdcc680e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu indo-pacific ministerial forum, swedish minister of foreign affairs tobias billstrom
eu indo-pacific ministerial forum, swedish minister of foreign affairs tobias billstrom

Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm

16:22 GMT 13.05.2023
© AP Photo / Cliff OwenSwedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom speaks during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom speaks during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
© AP Photo / Cliff Owen
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Top EU diplomats met in Stockholm in a bid to seek a common approach to the European Commission's proposals, which include ending nuclear fuel and diamond imports from Russia and curbing sanctions evasion. The meeting was hosted by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Sputnik comes live from Stockholm as Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hold a joint press conference after the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.
During their two-day talks, the foreign ministers are discussing the Ukraine conflict and EU-China relations.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала