https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/press-conference-after-eu-indo-pacific-ministerial-forum-in-stockholm-1110310225.html
Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm
Sputnik is live as Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles hold a joint press conference following the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm.
Sputnik comes live from Stockholm as Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hold a joint press conference after the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum. During their two-day talks, the foreign ministers are discussing the Ukraine conflict and EU-China relations.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm
Top EU diplomats met in Stockholm in a bid to seek a common approach to the European Commission's proposals, which include ending nuclear fuel and diamond imports from Russia and curbing sanctions evasion. The meeting was hosted by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Sputnik comes live from Stockholm as Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hold a joint press conference after the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.
During their two-day talks, the foreign ministers are discussing the Ukraine conflict and EU-China relations.
