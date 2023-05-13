https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/press-conference-after-eu-indo-pacific-ministerial-forum-in-stockholm-1110310225.html

Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm

Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm

Sputnik is live as Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles hold a joint press conference following the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm.

2023-05-13T16:22+0000

2023-05-13T16:22+0000

2023-05-13T16:22+0000

world

josep borrell

stockholm

european union (eu)

forum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108161560_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_79f992ba2342d125276fda32f8a13b31.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Stockholm as Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hold a joint press conference after the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum. During their two-day talks, the foreign ministers are discussing the Ukraine conflict and EU-China relations.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

stockholm

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm Press Conference After EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm 2023-05-13T16:22+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu indo-pacific ministerial forum, swedish minister of foreign affairs tobias billstrom