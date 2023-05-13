International
Russia Categorically Rejects Claims of Meddling in Turkish Elections
The Kremlin rejected accusations that it had interfered in the Turkish presidential elections, a Kremlin spokesperson said the Russian presidency was "extremely disappointed by such claims".
"We immediately said that we categorically rejected accusations of interference in the Turkish electoral campaign. It is totally impossible," Dmitry Peskov said. "The opposition leader said he had evidence. He is yet to present that evidence. We are certain that he cannot do it because it does not exist," the Kremlin spokesman argued. He said the Russian presidency was "extremely disappointed by such claims" and "will respect the choice made by the Turkish people" when they go to the polls to elect the next president and parliament on Sunday. Peskov said Russia valued its mutually beneficial relationship with Turkiye and appreciated the progress made in recent years in such areas of cooperation as tourism, agriculture, trade, energy, transport and humanitarian affairs.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin on Saturday rejected accusations that it interfered in the Turkish presidential race and vowed to respect the choice of the Turkish voters, after main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu accused Russia of "meddling."
"We immediately said that we categorically rejected accusations of interference in the Turkish electoral campaign. It is totally impossible," Dmitry Peskov said.
"The opposition leader said he had evidence. He is yet to present that evidence. We are certain that he cannot do it because it does not exist," the Kremlin spokesman argued.
He said the Russian presidency was "extremely disappointed by such claims" and "will respect the choice made by the Turkish people" when they go to the polls to elect the next president and parliament on Sunday.
Peskov said Russia valued its mutually beneficial relationship with Turkiye and appreciated the progress made in recent years in such areas of cooperation as tourism, agriculture, trade, energy, transport and humanitarian affairs.
