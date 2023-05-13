https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/russia-starts-producing-completely-domestic-cheytac-sniper-cartridge-1110312070.html
Russia Starts Producing Completely Domestic Cheytac Sniper Cartridge
Russia Starts Producing Completely Domestic Cheytac Sniper Cartridge
Russia has launched the serial production of the Cheytac sniper rifle cartridge made from domestic components only, thanks to import substitution, the head of Russian arms manufacturer Lobaev Arms, Vladislav Lobaev, told Sputnik.
2023-05-13T07:51+0000
2023-05-13T07:51+0000
2023-05-13T07:51+0000
military
russia
rosstat
sniper rifle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101634/57/1016345785_0:232:3785:2361_1920x0_80_0_0_7222982e8be94503851dd7edbb083512.jpg
"We have created a fully Russian cartridge for caliber 375 Cheytac rifles, and have already begun its mass production. For the first time, our 375 Cheytac rifles are supplied with Russian cartridges developed by Lobaev Arms and gunpowder from a Kazan enterprise, before we used foreign components," Lobaev said. He specified that the foreign components previously used for cartridges of this caliber were supplied from the US, Finland and Australia. After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. Sanctions, particularly restrictions on new technology, have pushed Russian manufacturers to accelerate import substitution. According to data of Russian statistical agency Rosstat, in 2022, an increase in production was registered in various domestically oriented businesses, including the production of drugs and medical equipment. The growth amounted to 8.6% in comparison with 2021.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/watch-russian-assault-troops-train-for-combat-1110291536.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101634/57/1016345785_165:0:3621:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_251425c37df68e57a3c667329bdedf34.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cheytac sniper rifle cartridge, russian arms manufacturer
cheytac sniper rifle cartridge, russian arms manufacturer
Russia Starts Producing Completely Domestic Cheytac Sniper Cartridge
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has launched the serial production of the Cheytac sniper rifle cartridge made from domestic components only, thanks to import substitution, the head of Russian arms manufacturer Lobaev Arms, Vladislav Lobaev, told Sputnik.
"We have created a fully Russian cartridge for caliber 375 Cheytac rifles, and have already begun its mass production. For the first time, our 375 Cheytac rifles are supplied with Russian cartridges developed by Lobaev Arms and gunpowder from a Kazan enterprise, before we used foreign components," Lobaev said.
He specified that the foreign components previously used for cartridges
of this caliber were supplied from the US, Finland and Australia.
After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. Sanctions, particularly restrictions on new technology, have pushed Russian manufacturers to accelerate import substitution.
According to data of Russian statistical agency Rosstat, in 2022, an increase in production was registered in various domestically oriented businesses, including the production of drugs and medical equipment. The growth amounted to 8.6% in comparison with 2021.