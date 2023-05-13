https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/top-thai-general-claims-theres-zero-chance-of-coup-after-sunday-election-1110306601.html

Top Thai General Claims There's ‘Zero Chance’ of Coup After Sunday Election

Thailand’s top general has promised the military won’t intervene ahead of a crucial election whose frontrunners are harshly critical of the country’s armed... 13.05.2023, Sputnik International

The head of Thailand’s army, Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae, insisted Thursday that no coup d’etat will take place in the country regardless of how Sunday’s elections play out.Speaking at a news conference ahead of the upcoming vote, local media reports Gen. Narongpan said that the chance of a coup taking place “is zero now.”The general reportedly went as far as to chide reporters for bringing up the subject, responding to a question about the prospect of a coup by urging journalists to refrain from using the word itself."The term should not be used. It is not appropriate. I want reporters to remove it from your dictionary," the army chief said.Asked whether the military would remove the word from its vocabulary as well, Narongpan responded in the affirmative, saying: “Of course, it's removed.”The general pushed back on questions regarding concerns about post-election unrest and the military’s potential response, telling reporters:While the general cautioned that he “cannot say whether the country will be peaceful” in the wake of Sunday’s vote, he insisted that “peace can only be achieved by everyone working together.”Indeed, “the country needs to be peaceful so the economy can grow,” the general noted.“But I can assure you that what occurred [coups] in the past. The chance is zero now.”But the top Thai general downplayed suggestions that the Move Forward Party, which is highly critical of the military, would be prevented from forming a coalition government after the poll, telling reporters, “it is up to political parties to form a coalition.”“Military personnel are not political-office holders,” he concluded.

