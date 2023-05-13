International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/top-thai-general-claims-theres-zero-chance-of-coup-after-sunday-election-1110306601.html
Top Thai General Claims There's ‘Zero Chance’ of Coup After Sunday Election
Top Thai General Claims There's ‘Zero Chance’ of Coup After Sunday Election
Thailand’s top general has promised the military won’t intervene ahead of a crucial election whose frontrunners are harshly critical of the country’s armed... 13.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-13T02:08+0000
2023-05-13T02:03+0000
asia
thailand
election
coup
military coup
coup d'etat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110306444_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_517772468502f040258ef7c211c09d55.jpg
The head of Thailand’s army, Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae, insisted Thursday that no coup d’etat will take place in the country regardless of how Sunday’s elections play out.Speaking at a news conference ahead of the upcoming vote, local media reports Gen. Narongpan said that the chance of a coup taking place “is zero now.”The general reportedly went as far as to chide reporters for bringing up the subject, responding to a question about the prospect of a coup by urging journalists to refrain from using the word itself."The term should not be used. It is not appropriate. I want reporters to remove it from your dictionary," the army chief said.Asked whether the military would remove the word from its vocabulary as well, Narongpan responded in the affirmative, saying: “Of course, it's removed.”The general pushed back on questions regarding concerns about post-election unrest and the military’s potential response, telling reporters:While the general cautioned that he “cannot say whether the country will be peaceful” in the wake of Sunday’s vote, he insisted that “peace can only be achieved by everyone working together.”Indeed, “the country needs to be peaceful so the economy can grow,” the general noted.“But I can assure you that what occurred [coups] in the past. The chance is zero now.”But the top Thai general downplayed suggestions that the Move Forward Party, which is highly critical of the military, would be prevented from forming a coalition government after the poll, telling reporters, “it is up to political parties to form a coalition.”“Military personnel are not political-office holders,” he concluded.
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110306444_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0e9f3675d438d5505718394f00613f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thailand, election, coup, military coup, coup d'etat
thailand, election, coup, military coup, coup d'etat

Top Thai General Claims There's ‘Zero Chance’ of Coup After Sunday Election

02:08 GMT 13.05.2023
© AP Photo / Sakchai LalitSupporters of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha cheer, during a final general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 12, 2023. Thailand votes Sunday in an election many see as an opportunity to break free from military-led governments that have been in power for almost a decade.
Supporters of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha cheer, during a final general election campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 12, 2023. Thailand votes Sunday in an election many see as an opportunity to break free from military-led governments that have been in power for almost a decade. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
© AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
Thailand’s top general has promised the military won’t intervene ahead of a crucial election whose frontrunners are harshly critical of the country’s armed forces.
The head of Thailand’s army, Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae, insisted Thursday that no coup d’etat will take place in the country regardless of how Sunday’s elections play out.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of the upcoming vote, local media reports Gen. Narongpan said that the chance of a coup taking place “is zero now.”
The general reportedly went as far as to chide reporters for bringing up the subject, responding to a question about the prospect of a coup by urging journalists to refrain from using the word itself.
"The term should not be used. It is not appropriate. I want reporters to remove it from your dictionary," the army chief said.
© AP Photo / Sakchai LalitThailand Army Chief Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae speaks during press briefing at the Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Narongpan, 57, held his first press conference since becoming army commander on Oct. 1, and made the traditional pledge to defend country, the Buddhist religion, the monarchy and the people, but seemed to take a softer line than his predecessor toward a student-led anti-government protest movement.
Thailand Army Chief Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae speaks during press briefing at the Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Narongpan, 57, held his first press conference since becoming army commander on Oct. 1, and made the traditional pledge to defend country, the Buddhist religion, the monarchy and the people, but seemed to take a softer line than his predecessor toward a student-led anti-government protest movement. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
Thailand Army Chief Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae speaks during press briefing at the Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Narongpan, 57, held his first press conference since becoming army commander on Oct. 1, and made the traditional pledge to defend country, the Buddhist religion, the monarchy and the people, but seemed to take a softer line than his predecessor toward a student-led anti-government protest movement.
© AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
Asked whether the military would remove the word from its vocabulary as well, Narongpan responded in the affirmative, saying: “Of course, it's removed.”
The general pushed back on questions regarding concerns about post-election unrest and the military’s potential response, telling reporters:
“I don't worry. We have learned many lessons from the past.”
While the general cautioned that he “cannot say whether the country will be peaceful” in the wake of Sunday’s vote, he insisted that “peace can only be achieved by everyone working together.”
Indeed, “the country needs to be peaceful so the economy can grow,” the general noted.
“But if we are in conflict and stir up unrest, the country will be in chaos, and people will be in trouble,” he warned, adding, “everyone must work together in the country's best interests.”
“But I can assure you that what occurred [coups] in the past. The chance is zero now.”

Over a dozen coups have been carried out in Thailand over the past century — most recently in 2014 — and the army has effectively ruled the country since.

Polls indicating anti-military forces could prevail at the polls have given rise to questions about how the generals would respond to electoral defeat.

But the top Thai general downplayed suggestions that the Move Forward Party, which is highly critical of the military, would be prevented from forming a coalition government after the poll, telling reporters, “it is up to political parties to form a coalition.”
“Military personnel are not political-office holders,” he concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала