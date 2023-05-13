https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraines-zelensky-rejects-popes-offer-of-mediation-1110331575.html

Ukraine's Zelensky Rejects Pope's Offer of Mediation

The news comes after Zelensky had a 40-minute conversation with the Pope in Rome earlier on Sunday. Zelensky turned down the option for a mediation process with the pope, saying he had nothing to talk about with President Putin.

Zelensky spoke to Italian media during a trip to Rome on Saturday where he met with the Catholic pontiff and senior Italian officials. The pope has repeatedly offered his help in mediating between Kiev and Moscow. "I have a deep respect for his Holiness… The thing is, we have no need for mediators... We must work out an action plan that will secure a fair peace, a peace in Ukraine," Zelensky said. The pontiff welcomed the Ukrainian to the Vatican and received him privately in the Paul VI Audience Hall. A source at the Holy See told RIA Novosti that the meeting had been agreed at the last moment.

