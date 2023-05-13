https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/us-backs-autocratic-governments-1110298351.html
US Backs Autocratic Governments
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as reports on U.S. weapon supplies to what is described as autocratic countries.
Mark Frost: Economist, professor, consultantJohn Kiriakou: CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political MisfitsElijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentChris Rivera: Sputnik CorrespondentIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Economist Mark Frost, to talk about the debt ceiling stand-off.In the second half of the hour, CIA whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits joined to talk about The Intercept report on the US supplying arms to 57 percent of "autocratic" countries.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Veteran War Reporter Elijah Magnier on the upcoming Turkish elections.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Sputnik Correspondent Christopher Rivera about the effects of Title 42's expiration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mark Frost: Economist, professor, consultant
John Kiriakou: CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Chris Rivera: Sputnik Correspondent
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Economist Mark Frost, to talk about the debt ceiling stand-off.
In the second half of the hour, CIA whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits joined to talk about The Intercept report on the US supplying arms to 57 percent of "autocratic" countries.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Veteran War Reporter Elijah Magnier on the upcoming Turkish elections.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Sputnik Correspondent Christopher Rivera about the effects of Title 42's expiration.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.