https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/us-backs-autocratic-governments-1110298351.html

US Backs Autocratic Governments

US Backs Autocratic Governments

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as reports on U.S. weapon supplies to what is described as autocratic countries.

2023-05-13T04:06+0000

2023-05-13T04:06+0000

2023-05-13T09:48+0000

the final countdown

us debt ceiling crisis

joe biden

pentagon

turkey

recep tayyip erdogan

title 42

migration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110298486_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b144f2d9fe26b1f70bfa7a698c461514.jpg

U.S. Backs Autocratic Governments On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as reports on U.S. weapon supplies to what is described as autocratic countries.

Mark Frost: Economist, professor, consultantJohn Kiriakou: CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political MisfitsElijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentChris Rivera: Sputnik CorrespondentIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Economist Mark Frost, to talk about the debt ceiling stand-off.In the second half of the hour, CIA whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits joined to talk about The Intercept report on the US supplying arms to 57 percent of "autocratic" countries.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Veteran War Reporter Elijah Magnier on the upcoming Turkish elections.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Sputnik Correspondent Christopher Rivera about the effects of Title 42's expiration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

us debt ceiling, title 42, us-mexico border, us migration crisis, turkish presidential election