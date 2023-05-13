https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/video-footage-of-russian-gvozdika-self-propelled-howitzer-striking-ukrainian-troops-1110289457.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat operations of 122 mm 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer crews.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat operations of 122 mm 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer crews. Airborne troopers' drone crews discovered platoon strongholds of Ukrainian nationalists in a forest area. Coordinates of the AFU positions were promptly transmitted to artillerymen of the Tula airborne unit. Airborne artillerymen accurately destroyed enemy motorized infantry units in equipped shelters by firing from closed firing positions.
The 2S1 Gvozdika is a self-propelled howitzer that fires a 122mm shell and has a range of up to 18.5 kilometers. The crew consists of four members, with one operating the howitzer and the others loading the ammunition and driving the vehicle.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat operations of 122 mm 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer crews.
Airborne troopers' drone crews discovered platoon strongholds of Ukrainian nationalists in a forest area. Coordinates of the AFU positions were promptly transmitted to artillerymen of the Tula airborne unit.
Airborne artillerymen accurately destroyed enemy motorized infantry units in equipped shelters by firing from closed firing positions.