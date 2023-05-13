International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/video-footage-of-russian-gvozdika-self-propelled-howitzer-striking-ukrainian-troops-1110289457.html
Video: Footage of Russian Gvozdika Self-Propelled Howitzer Striking Ukrainian Troops
Video: Footage of Russian Gvozdika Self-Propelled Howitzer Striking Ukrainian Troops
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat operations of 122 mm 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer crews.
2023-05-13T04:30+0000
2023-05-13T04:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753910_7:0:1019:569_1920x0_80_0_0_390ce473d2b21f7edcacdf9045c5588f.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat operations of 122 mm 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer crews.Airborne troopers' drone crews discovered platoon strongholds of Ukrainian nationalists in a forest area. Coordinates of the AFU positions were promptly transmitted to artillerymen of the Tula airborne unit. You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel.Airborne artillerymen accurately destroyed enemy motorized infantry units in equipped shelters by firing from closed firing positions.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753910_133:0:892:569_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea5170b0e5e0f4fd6d0214aaa53aff7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, ukrainian troops, combat operations
gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, ukrainian troops, combat operations

Video: Footage of Russian Gvozdika Self-Propelled Howitzer Striking Ukrainian Troops

04:30 GMT 13.05.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel LvovA 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery howitzer at a firing range
A 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery howitzer at a firing range - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The 2S1 Gvozdika is a self-propelled howitzer that fires a 122mm shell and has a range of up to 18.5 kilometers. The crew consists of four members, with one operating the howitzer and the others loading the ammunition and driving the vehicle.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat operations of 122 mm 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer crews.
Airborne troopers' drone crews discovered platoon strongholds of Ukrainian nationalists in a forest area. Coordinates of the AFU positions were promptly transmitted to artillerymen of the Tula airborne unit.
You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel.
Airborne artillerymen accurately destroyed enemy motorized infantry units in equipped shelters by firing from closed firing positions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала