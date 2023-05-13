https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/video-footage-of-russian-gvozdika-self-propelled-howitzer-striking-ukrainian-troops-1110289457.html

Video: Footage of Russian Gvozdika Self-Propelled Howitzer Striking Ukrainian Troops

Video: Footage of Russian Gvozdika Self-Propelled Howitzer Striking Ukrainian Troops

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat operations of 122 mm 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer crews.

2023-05-13T04:30+0000

2023-05-13T04:30+0000

2023-05-13T04:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753910_7:0:1019:569_1920x0_80_0_0_390ce473d2b21f7edcacdf9045c5588f.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat operations of 122 mm 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzer crews.Airborne troopers' drone crews discovered platoon strongholds of Ukrainian nationalists in a forest area. Coordinates of the AFU positions were promptly transmitted to artillerymen of the Tula airborne unit. You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel.Airborne artillerymen accurately destroyed enemy motorized infantry units in equipped shelters by firing from closed firing positions.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, ukrainian troops, combat operations