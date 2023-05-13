https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/watch-nona-self-propelled-howitzer-strike-ukrainian-forces-1110309649.html

Watch Nona Self-Propelled Howitzer Strike Ukrainian Forces

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Nona self-propelled howitzer crews of the Airborne Troops destroying artillery positions and reserves of the Ukrainian nationalists while carrying out firing tasks in the southern sector of the special military operation.

Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of crews of the Airborne Troops using a Nona self-propelled howitzer to destroy artillery positions and reserves of the Ukrainian nationalists while carrying out firing tasks in the southern sector of the special military operation. After receiving intelligence, the Russian units occupied the most effective firing positions and struck units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Having accomplished the mission, the artillerymen promptly changed positions. Target reconnaissance and correction of fire was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles.

