Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Nona Self-Propelled Howitzer Strike Ukrainian Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Nona self-propelled howitzer crews of the Airborne Troops destroying artillery positions and reserves of the Ukrainian nationalists while carrying out firing tasks in the southern sector of the special military operation.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of crews of the Airborne Troops using a Nona self-propelled howitzer to destroy artillery positions and reserves of the Ukrainian nationalists while carrying out firing tasks in the southern sector of the special military operation. After receiving intelligence, the Russian units occupied the most effective firing positions and struck units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Having accomplished the mission, the artillerymen promptly changed positions. Target reconnaissance and correction of fire was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles.
Watch Nona Self-Propelled Howitzer Strike Ukrainian Forces

The Nona self-propelled and air-droppable howitzer has a 120mm gun capable of firing a variety of rounds over a distance of up to 12 kilometers. The howitzer is equipped with advanced fire control systems and can operate in harsh weather and extreme conditions.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of crews of the Airborne Troops using a Nona self-propelled howitzer to destroy artillery positions and reserves of the Ukrainian nationalists while carrying out firing tasks in the southern sector of the special military operation.
After receiving intelligence, the Russian units occupied the most effective firing positions and struck units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Having accomplished the mission, the artillerymen promptly changed positions. Target reconnaissance and correction of fire was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles.
