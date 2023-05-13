https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/watch-nona-self-propelled-howitzer-strike-ukrainian-forces-1110309649.html
Watch Nona Self-Propelled Howitzer Strike Ukrainian Forces
Watch Nona Self-Propelled Howitzer Strike Ukrainian Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Nona self-propelled howitzer crews of the Airborne Troops destroying artillery positions and reserves of the Ukrainian nationalists while carrying out firing tasks in the southern sector of the special military operation.
2023-05-13T06:05+0000
2023-05-13T06:05+0000
2023-05-13T06:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103737/30/1037373008_0:288:3072:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_b8dbd732a7400d5005a0d493beed395a.jpg
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of crews of the Airborne Troops using a Nona self-propelled howitzer to destroy artillery positions and reserves of the Ukrainian nationalists while carrying out firing tasks in the southern sector of the special military operation. After receiving intelligence, the Russian units occupied the most effective firing positions and struck units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Having accomplished the mission, the artillerymen promptly changed positions. Target reconnaissance and correction of fire was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103737/30/1037373008_0:0:3072:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_9ffff8ee10047d0282eead257eb9fc92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
self-propelled howitzer, ukrainian forces, airborne troops
self-propelled howitzer, ukrainian forces, airborne troops
Watch Nona Self-Propelled Howitzer Strike Ukrainian Forces
The Nona self-propelled and air-droppable howitzer has a 120mm gun capable of firing a variety of rounds over a distance of up to 12 kilometers. The howitzer is equipped with advanced fire control systems and can operate in harsh weather and extreme conditions.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of crews of the Airborne Troops using a Nona self-propelled howitzer to destroy artillery positions and reserves of the Ukrainian nationalists while carrying out firing tasks in the southern sector of the special military operation.
After receiving intelligence, the Russian units occupied the most effective firing positions and struck units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Having accomplished the mission, the artillerymen promptly changed positions. Target reconnaissance and correction of fire was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles.