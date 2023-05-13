International
What Battle Force Ships Does Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Have?
What Battle Force Ships Does Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Have?
The Day of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy is being celebrated on 13 May. This year, the Black Sea Fleet celebrates its 240th anniversary.
Established in 1783, the Russian Black Sea Fleet consists nowadays of more than 40 warships and submarines. The fleet is responsible for protecting Russian interests in the Black Sea region, maintaining maritime security, and participating in international exercises and operations.To carry out its tasks, the Black Sea Fleet has diesel submarines, ocean and near-sea surface ships, naval missile, anti-submarine and fighter aviation, and coastal troop units.Recently, Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov said that three small missile ships and a patrol ship will join the Russian Black Sea Fleet in 2023.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing Russian Black Sea fleet ships:
What Battle Force Ships Does Russia's Black Sea Fleet Have?

15:28 GMT 13.05.2023
The Day of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy is being celebrated on 13 May. This year, the Black Sea Fleet celebrates its 240th anniversary.
Established in 1783, the Russian Black Sea Fleet consists nowadays of more than 40 warships and submarines. The fleet is responsible for protecting Russian interests in the Black Sea region, maintaining maritime security, and participating in international exercises and operations.
To carry out its tasks, the Black Sea Fleet has diesel submarines, ocean and near-sea surface ships, naval missile, anti-submarine and fighter aviation, and coastal troop units.
Recently, Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov said that three small missile ships and a patrol ship will join the Russian Black Sea Fleet in 2023.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing Russian Black Sea fleet ships:
