International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/2023-turkish-presidential-election-in-numbers-1110315174.html
2023 Turkish Presidential Election in Numbers
2023 Turkish Presidential Election in Numbers
Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. The second round, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.
2023-05-14T04:30+0000
2023-05-14T04:30+0000
multimedia
infographic
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110314668_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5783128fdca5005e542c61939c5b7763.png
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition coalition, is considered incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent.The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.The candidate who obtains a simple majority of votes will be declared the winner. A total of 64 million Turkish citizens will be able to vote, according to Turkiye’s Central Election Commission.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic on the Turkish elections:
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0d/1110314668_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2c9f0d5fae52048e2c6389ecd208afef.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkish presidential election, parliamentary elections
turkish presidential election, parliamentary elections

2023 Turkish Presidential Election in Numbers

04:30 GMT 14.05.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are taking place on May 14. If no candidate gains 50% of the vote in the presidential election's first round, then a second one is scheduled for May 28.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition coalition, is considered incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent.
The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.
The candidate who obtains a simple majority of votes will be declared the winner. A total of 64 million Turkish citizens will be able to vote, according to Turkiye’s Central Election Commission.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic on the Turkish elections:
2023 Turkish presidential election desk - Sputnik International
2023 Turkish presidential election mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала