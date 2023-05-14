https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/2023-turkish-presidential-election-in-numbers-1110315174.html
2023 Turkish Presidential Election in Numbers
Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. The second round, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition coalition, is considered incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent.The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.The candidate who obtains a simple majority of votes will be declared the winner. A total of 64 million Turkish citizens will be able to vote, according to Turkiye’s Central Election Commission.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic on the Turkish elections:
2023 Turkish Presidential Election in Numbers
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic on the Turkish elections: